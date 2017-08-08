The 8:8:8 Lion’s Gate Activation

Every year on August 8th, there is a cosmic alignment called “the Lion’s Gateway”.

By Melanie Beckler

The Lion’s Gate is when Earth aligns with the Galactic Center, (27 degrees Sagittarius) and the star Sirius, opening a cosmic portal between the physical and spiritual realms.

It’s called the Lion’s Gate, or Lion’s Gateway because it occurs in the astrological sign of Leo (the Lion).

Leo as a Zodiac Sign is associated with the heart center and represents the individualized expression of the Divine.

When this direct alignment with the Galactic Center happens, (as can be seen astrologically) there is an intense surge of light which awakens DNA, activates the human energy field, and transmits high vibrational frequencies and codes of awakening.

Additionally, when the Sun is conjunct the star Sirius, the light codes of ascension, mastery, and evolution from Sirius pour towards Earth as well, aligning yet another level of activation and opportunity for progression on the ascension path.

The Lion’s Gateway energy is all about more fully awakening each of our unique Divine Light and embodying Divinity within our physical form.

Leo is also associated with royalty, and so this alignment can be seen as awakening the royal codes of higher living which are available for all.

This gateway creates an incredible period of accelerated ascension… This year, it’s supercharged… And the Lion’s Gate energy of accelerated ascension energy from the Central Galaxy is already here!

What Am I Talking About?

Increased waves of light and codes of awakened consciousness are streaming onto the planet now, through the Sun and directly from Spirit.

This increased light, and accelerated ascension energy is causing huge life altering changes to unfold in one way or another for just about everyone now.

Big things like relationships, career changes, life purpose, health, home, travel, soul work, letting go of material things (and a few other themes too) are highlighted now…

Everything is up for review now, the big question being does it serve your Authentic Truth? Is it in alignment with love and with your soul growth and ascension? …

Don’t be surprised if something, or everything in your life seems to be in flux now.

Ultimately, these changes we’re each going through in our own unique way serve to align us more fully with our authentic truth, and with the next level of love and light that we can experience in our lives.

However, I’m sure you already know that change isn’t always easy.

It can be frightening not knowing what is going to happen, and what is next for you, especially when things seem to be crumbling and falling away on both an individual and collective scale.

What Is the Angels Message Regarding the Lion’s Gateway?

The angel’s message for us around this time is to trust. Keep returning to a vibration of love, releasing fear and uncertainty and staying focused on what you ultimately want.

Keep in mind you are a spiritual being in physical form, and any shifts and changes happening now, are serving to align you with more of your soul power, spiritual truth, and with what will bring you increased joy, love, opportunity, and possibility.

Lion’s Gate Meditation

Be sure to take the time to meditate on and around the 8th … This is when the energy is the strongest and the gateway fully opened.

Envision light from above streaming in, activating your higher chakras, and pouring into your crown chakra to fully illuminate the true brilliance of your Divine Light, Christ Light, and awakened consciousness you have always carried within.

Fill yourself up with light!

Now is the time to step into a higher vibrational experience of Love… Both personally and collectively.

It’s about transcending limitations and transitioning from the density of the physical realm into the new paradigm of crystalline consciousness, being, and light.

The energy is triggering a new harmonic alignment, and a deep balance between the wisdom of the heart, mind, and spirit.

Ultimately when the heart and mind unite as one, centered in Divine Love and in harmony with your authentic truth, you’re able to step into living in the new paradigm.

The new paradigm is here, the energy is here… And now it’s simply a matter of shining your inner Divine light so brightly and purely that the mirror of the outside world around you cannot help but to reflect, align with, and mirror the full extent of the awakened love you’ve always carried within.

Part of this is more fully realizing what you really want. What your heart and soul calls out for and where in your life is out of alignment with this your True and Authentic Soul intention.

Be willing to love yourself… Honor the stirrings of your heart and step into the doors of new possibility which are opening before you.

Let fear, doubt, and uncertainty fall behind you stay focused on what you LOVE, boldly and confidently stepping forward into living more authentically in alignment with your Truth.

This gateway is about turning a page, it’s about ascending, reaching a new level of Love and Light and stepping into greater harmony and alignment with the Truth that you are One with the Divine, One with All, and that you can have and be anything you truly desire.

You can have and be Radiant Light and Infinite Love.

Open your heart, mind, and spirit to receive this wave of light, codes of consciousness, and energy of ascension that is supporting you in progressing rapidly now into Peace, Freedom, and the highest vibration of authentic expression of your unique gifts, your unique energy, and your highest light which is essential, and plays an integral role in the ascension of all.

Trust. Stay positive. Open your heart, release fear, and step into the light which will continue to appear before you one step at a time.

This is uncharted territory, but there are truly incredible blessings of the Divine which await.

With infinite love, light, and gratitude,

Melanie Beckler

This article (The 8:8:8 Lion's Gate Activation) was originally published on Ask Angels