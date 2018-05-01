Acclimating to Cosmic Energies and Reality / Timeline Shifts

93 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



YOU ARE A FREQUENCY HOLDER, GATEKEEPER & GRIDKEEPER

By Lisa Transcendence Brown

It’s been awhile since I sent out a newsletter with updates…

It’s been a POWERFUL phase of constant integration and our “off the charts” is “off the charts” on a daily basis now. The immensity of what we can accomplish and handle increases as we learn to acclimate and flow and build our “new” Cosmic LightBodies to function completely differently than before.

Observing many things… this update feels important to just touch on a few things and I wrote an article this morning for all who are experiencing these immense upgrades/alignments in various ways. I’ll post a link to that at the end of this section, for all who desire to read this via the website.

This last week or so, has been constant StarGate alignments, which is what aligns the physical reality for all. It’s where things start shaking, speeding up, seeming to go “haywire”/all over the place (Quantum) and also when our LightBodies have more energy to actually function easier, yet we also have a barrage of Cosmic Frequencies/Rays daily, as well as surges of Cosmic High Frequency Winds and Waves of Energy WASHING our planet and our earthly bodies…. as a massive cleansing and collective awakenings occur….

Right now as I write to you, StarGates are active, powering and sync’ing up (stir/shake/scatter for some), as well as high frequency winds singing beautifully, which create soft waves of beauty and magical, love, peace and for some the sleepies….

Our LightBodies don’t sleep, yet our human bodies do, in order to integrate/acclimate and dissolve the veils of amnesia, breaking down old structures/belief systems held and replacing them with new realizations, new under/inner-standings, new awarenesses, new everything that shift perceptions which in turn shift entire realities from old timelines to all new/much higher dimensional ones…. for each tuning in/aware/accessing higher dimensions from inner dimensions and applying all from within. When sleep is all over the place, then your physical body is being re-calibrated, recoded and shifting dimensionally too. It’s important to honor this process, as it can be a bit challenging for awhile, until all understand how all of this works in unison with a much bigger picture as multi-dimensionals here.

To us, this is natural, as we area able to function Quantum Style, which obliterates linear in every way. Our bodies do require “different” things, yet as we honor this, everything gets easier. We process Light for functioning which takes on many forms as we go. We can go for 100 hours a week without blinking an eye and then drop for a whole day or even two (in the early days it was days/weeks/months, until I cleared heavy veils/density and learned to integrate photonic light). When we “drop”, we’ve used all of our light and we have to regenerate/rebuild/replenish, so we can rock it out even huge-r than we did before, with greater ease and flow.

The amount of Light we can hold/process increases as we all go…. so wherever you are in your own process, honor what your BODY SAYS… as it’s intelligent and it’s speaking to you in ever moment, as to what is important, no matter if it “fit” into what your human “thinks”…. Be patient. Your Soul/Higher Self is patient, whereas your human will try to control or inner-fear/not listen. You being fully conscious means you are honoring what you know deep inside, which is where your SOUL is. ♥

What’s coming? Watch for updates and announcements on new interviews, new courses/programs, services, opportunities, offerings, gatherings/retreats and also when andaras will be available again (around June 1st or earlier, which will be announced when all is ready). We’ve been working to accomplish and provide more for all soon. It takes many of us (all) to come together now, all dedicated, ready and fully in-service, sharing, supporting, uniting, creating, inspiring and caring and anchoring the new together as Love here.

Read below for a few right now, the rest to be sent out as we accomplish as love and in Quantum Flow.

Magical blessings from Kauai,

Lisa ♥

p.s. I’ve been speaking of the energetic shifts occurring for Kauai for awhile now. These are vast and all is changing for everyone everywhere and Kauai is now included in this. On April 15th, our beLOVEd Kauai went through a huge process as well. The island experienced a cosmic alignment, which affected many areas, many individuals and families, as re-structuring increases…. This powerful Cosmic Storm activated a new gridding system within our Earth, and as it did, many physical realities were greatly affected by this. Now, it’s about commUNITY, uniting, restoring, rebuilding, supporting and more. There are many relief efforts in place, ways to contribute, ways to assist, so anyone interested in this, I’ll work out a way to post some of these things as we go. For now, you can subscribe to the Heartbeat of Kauai or follow the many updates that are sent out from the local community sources. As a Gatekeeper/Gridkeeper, I have an intense schedule, always, so will do this as my own energy allows. Do a google search, contact local services, connect with the many service groups, whatever speaks to you, contribute in whatever way you have available and feels appropriate on a Soul Level, as a part of our Cosmic Family here. More on this as we go too. p.p.s. Take care in coming here, as the energies have substantially changed. Be sure that your higher self/soul guides you to do this, as the “parameters” and time-frames for are very different than they were before. I will share as I can, as appropriate, as my own energy/schedule allows. ♥

This article (Acclimating to Cosmic Energies and Reality/Timeline Shifts) was originally published on Ascension Energies and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.