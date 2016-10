15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



From Alex Collier’s nineteenth webinar hosted on October 21, 2016.

Alex recounts a personal event he has not spoken of before, when he encountered a being that is legendary even to the advanced Extraterrestrial Races like the Andromedans and Pleiadians.

Enjoy!

Via: Ascension with Mother Earth

