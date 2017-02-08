Archon Implants and Critical Clearing Steps

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Michelle Walling

Host Michelle Walling interviews Eric Raines, a returning guest on the Cosmic Awakening Show and a speaker at In5d’s upcoming Lifting the Cosmic Veil Conference In Seattle on March 18, 2017.

Eric Raines became aware of the implantation and parasitic construct through personal experience. He has been removing implants and helping people keep themselves clear for several years and shares much of what he has learned on his journey.

Topics include:

How Eric learned about archon implants

What’s wrong with humanity

Implant removal and how to stay clear

Timeline attacks

DNA activation

Waves of energy and the shift

How you master defending archontic attacks

Advanced energetic balancing

Merging timelines and the Mandela effect

Short meditation to bring the shift closer to us

Find more about Eric on his website http://unleashingnaturalhumanity.com/

