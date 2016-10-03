Ascension – Preparing For What’s Yet To Come

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Parinya Champ

It’s coming and it’s coming fast, are your mind and body ready for the event?

Ascension—we’ve been hearing and studying this most mysterious event for years now (almost a decade now for me). Many of us believe it is coming and then there are those who also believe it has already happened—is happening. Regardless of whether anyone is right or wrong about when ascension should and will happen, we can all rest assured that learning to prepare our bodies and minds for this once in a lifetime opportunity is just as good as experiencing the real thing.

As we cross through the Galactic Plane, our sun is about to make its next leap into a higher state of consciousness, and it does so every 25,900 years. Our light bodies are like open sails and the coming burst of energy said to be released by our sun will lift us into a higher dimensional realm of consciousness. It will leave behind all those who chose to remain in lower, negative states of consciousness that are not in harmony with the new frequencies. These people will quietly disappear from our lives like long lost friends we haven’t seen for many years.

As the days fly by, and I literally mean fly by, as all time and space seem to be shooting hard through a bottleneck at these last moments, we are all experiencing ascension symptomsthat range from severe depression to extreme states of euphoria. Think of it as hitting all the musical keys on the emotional scale of life…for the last time. Enjoy those ups and downs and treat them like how an artful connoisseur of life would, with detachment, wonder, and compassion. Extraterrestrial beings from many groups believe our sun is about to go through an evolutionary jump into a higher frequency or octave, and that it will give off a mysterious burst of light that will transform everything in its path—this transformation is a spiritual consciousness upgrade that will be felt by all and missed by none. Since back in the day, I’ve frequented in5d on countless occasions throughout my awakening, always looking for ways to alleviate my ascension symptoms and find others who are experiencing similar struggles on the path before the event. I’ve been helped so many times and now I want to give back to the community of Lightworkers.

Here are some TOP 10 TIPS we can all do to prepare ourselves and each other for the event:

1. Eat Lighter

What you eat is what you get. Keep your foods light and raw and you will become light and raw. Organic food is important, meaning, foods that are not sprayed with chemical pesticides. Non-GMO is equally important, eat whole foods that have not been genetically modified or engineered. Try to eat local vegetables and fruit grown with love and care, not pushed through a corporate machine and shipped from who knows where to your local grocers. Raw foods contain supreme life force as can be seen through Kirlian photography. Dolores Cannon teaches that liquid diets are super beneficial for Lightworkers during these times—get on those Kale smoothies!

2. Meditate

Close your eyes, shut out all sound, find a place of darkness, sit, be still, and let the universe sing. Meditation is known to be the most healing thing that anyone can do regardless of who, what, when, wherever they are. No excuses. Find the time to return to zero point, to the centeredness of the heart, back to oneness with ourselves and the universe. Meditation will allow our bodies to match the new frequencies coming in. How can you know what the frequencies are if you are discombobulated and rushing through the pace of modern life? Throw your TV out the window. Sit still and quiet and adjust to the new earth frequencies. Meditate on wisdom and compassion for all. Imagine the world going through the perfect timeline of your choice, avoid the negative timelines and focus on dreaming into reality the positive events that you would like to see. Thoughts create reality, and now more than ever is the most important time to stay on your A-game, keep your thoughts, ALL thoughts, positive, loving, and forgive all those who have wronged you, no matter what. Let it go.

3. Radiate

It is said that Lightworkers, Wanderers, and Starseeds have come into our lives during this time to answer a galactic call. That call was answered but many of us are still unsure of what we’re supposed to be doing. Well, you’re doing it perfectly. Radiate your love and compassion throughout all locations of the world. Just being you and only you is enough to tip the energy grid of the planet to higher positive vibrations. It’s already been tipped, I feel it, so let’s tip it further. We are literally antennae that are broadcasting a positive timeline for humanity. Get out and spread your seeds! It is said that just by walking into a room, we can change the entire energy of all those inside. Imagine that times infinity.

4. Water

In addition to eating lighter, water is key. Hydrate yourselves more than you ever needed now because our body, mind, and chakras really need her flowing energy at this time. Water is an intellectual flowing feminine energy and being one with her can help our new DNA to integrate beautifully into all its spirals of galactic code downloading constantly into our cells. Drink non-fluoridated water and Natural Spring Water. Crystal Geyser is the only company that is selling honest Natural Spring Water although they come in plastic bottles, try pouring it into glass bottles after purchasing them. Leave the glass bottles in the sun to absorb as much golden light as possible. You can even place your favorite crystal and gemstones into the bottles to further charge the water for a heavenly crystal cocktail basked under healing sun.

5. Sungaze

This may be too extreme for some but nothing is more cool to the extreme than eating the sun. There are yogis and saints who have lived off the energy of the sun for years, possibly lifetimes, without ever needing to consume solid foods. This is a spiritual practice and commitment but can be practiced on occasion to really connect one-on-one with the most powerful life-giving force in our lives. Stand grounded to earth with bare feet and stare into the sun during sunrise and sunset. Only for a few seconds for those just beginning, you will begin to realize that it is not painful, in fact, it is tremendously transformative. You will feel like you’ve been plugged into the universal engine of life. It’s nice to do a silent prayer into the sun while meditating and imagine all its healing golden rays pouring into your eyes, into your pineal gland, down through your body, mixing into your blood, fed through all your organs, clearing out all toxins. Remember, we were all once a sun in a past life or will be one in a future life. You are potentially looking into yourself during this practice. It is a sacred and personal connection beyond words. Like all spiritual practices, study more first and see what works for you.

6. Get Wise

Wisdom is peace. Besides researching in5d articles, I’d like to share some of the best places to learn about Ascension, what to expect, and how to prepare yourself. Gaia.com is a metaphysical database containing many of the best researchers in the metaphysical field of consciousness sciences and healing. The films and videos on Gaia.com alone can keep you busy for a lifetime. There’s enough data and teaching points to help anyone on their spiritual path find the way to achieving Rainbow Body Ascension or other esoteric means of transfiguration into light. Enlightenment is real, and it can be learned. It doesn’t have to take a lifetime of being a monk, enlightenment is happening now to all of us. Also important to note is that new information on Gaia.com contains stories about the Secret Space Program. Members of an alliance that have formed from these secret space programs have all confirmed that an ascension event is going to occur and that hundreds of extraterrestrial groups from all over our galaxy and within our earth are all waiting for this moment to happen, watching and waiting to see what happens to our planet and all that are on it at this time. It’s not just us humans going to surf the wave, we have help from our galactic families that will be right by our side.

7. Psychedelia

Many on the spiritual path have had the fortunate opportunity to experience what it is like to travel into the higher dimensional realms of existence through the successful use of psychedelics. Unbeknownst to billions of people on this planet, there is an entire mystical world surrounding us at all times, it is invisible, but it is also accessible. Psychedelics such as Psilocybins, Ayahuasca and DMT are natural entheogenic lenses that focus consciousness into receiving higher frequencies, allowing us to glimpse into an otherwise, otherworldly realm, a timeless realm of fractal decadence coexisting in an intricate synchrony of blistering sacred light. Tibetian Monks have confirmed that experiencing DMT in a human body is as close to crossing over into the realm of the Bardo as one can boldly go. Those who have bravely ventured into the deepest, darkest levels of consciousness through psychedelics all know how extraordinarily healing and transformative this life changing experience can be. There is nothing more powerful that will shake and test your spiritual foundation as a human being and turn you out stronger and more enlightened than a journey through your consciousness with psychedelics. Tread with great care and respect when using these holy teachers, as they have the power to show us what God really is, and it will forever change your views on life and yourself. The experience is an ineffable discovery for a soul inhabiting a body—it is everyone’s birthright—it is the most holiest of places you will ever travel in this lifetime.

8. Live In The Present

Make every moment a perfect moment—live your life in total mindfulness and you will be living in heaven on earth. What I mean is that by being aware, in the moment, and focused entirely on the present, you will be accessing what is referred to as the singularity, the Great Tao, a place in time and space that is timeless and still, and if you want, it can last forever. Time is but an illusion and no better way to test that premise than to be centered. Let go of the past for it doesn’t exist. Let go of the future for it will never come. Be still in the present, for it is the only thing that exists, it is the most valuable gift we shall ever see.

9. Move On To Better Things

Now is the time to let go of the past, forgive all those who have hurt you, and be light and free once again in your own power. Nothing is more powerful than forgiving everything that has wronged you and cut those cords that have been holding you down and holding you back your entire lives. Our bodies are made of light and we should let it be light and rid of all negative heavy thoughts and energy that no longer serve us. This is the New Earth, and we are ascending into the light, into a lighter, more peaceful place. Leave everything behind that no longer serves you, throw out that junk and clutter around the home, find a daily routine you know and love, be that new person you always dreamed of. Do it now, no more time to waste, this is the perfect moment to make the change.

10. Give Thanks

Give thanks for everything wonderful in your life. Give thanks for all the things you have, and all the things that you WILL have. Give thanks for all the things you want in the future as if it has already happened. That is the Great Secret. When you keep your thoughts in the vibration of gratitude, it is said to be the most transformative way to manifesting your reality. If you want a perfect healthy body, constantly be giving thanks that you DO already have a perfect healthy body, the universe will just match your frequency through the Law of Attraction and give you exactly what you asked. Be careful what you wish for, and be sure to send gratitude for service-to-others and compassion for all.

Hang on and have a wonderful jump to light.

Parinya Champ is a Los Angeles based artist and consciousness researcher attempting to map the Hyperspace—a higher dimensional level of reality where timelessness and fractal decadence coexist in an intricate synchrony of blistering sacred light. Through research into transcendental meditations combined with shamanic entheogens, he has discovered that psychoactive lenses can focus consciousness toward receiving higher frequencies—journeying to see a glimpse into the deepest, darkest levels of reality where singularity and its allure are encountered.

Champ is a graduate of the University of California, Irvine, Studio Arts Dept. His artworks have been recognized by VSCO, LACMA, Photo LA, and ArtSlant. His continual research is a discourse in Cosmic Disclosure—an unveiling of suppressed knowledge that can inform and assist humankind into an unprecedented era of galactic membership among spacefaring and extraterrestrial races—to explore, travel, and understand the higher dimensional realms of existence. Visit parinyachamp.co.

Source: In5D