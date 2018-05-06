Awakening the Memories of Your Eternal Life

72 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Tanaaz

It is believed that not all of our memory is stored in the brain, that some of is actually stored and connected to a higher realm of consciousness that exists outside of us.

People have gained access to these memories through near death experiences, meditation, hypnosis and other methods, and have witnessed past lives, the afterlife, memories of being in the womb and memories of conception.

These memories have been witnessed in children, adults and from people of all walks of life. Essentially, it is the memory that we are forever, and that our souls are eternal.

When we come to Earth, it is believed that this part of our memory is blocked so we can enjoy the full experience of being purely human.

But through conscious awareness, and life changing spiritual experiences, more and more people are starting to awaken to these memories.

Memories of coming from another dimension, memories of a past life, memories of knowing something or someone from another time, or memories of choosing your parents before you were born.

Many people who have had near death experiences have reported a returning of these memories. They remember that they chose their life, they remember that they are an eternal soul that is here on Earth for a temporary journey, and they remember what this is all for.

Even though we may feel lost or clueless about our existence or purpose on this planet, it seems buried within all of us we have the answers. It seems that there is a way to access a bank of memories that will help to bring clarity to life’s biggest questions.

One of these big questions is the understanding of what happens when we die.

Even though we may not have a conscious memory of it, chances are we have all died before. Chances are we will all die again.

If we really look deep within, we may even hear something or feel something about the death process that rings true.

For centuries, no matter the culture or the religious background, people have talked about gods, angels, and some type of heavenly dimension. People have talked about death being a returning to our true home.

Could it be that these beliefs stem from a distant memory?

There have also been countless stories of people who have felt an unexplainable connection to certain lands or people, even though there is no rational explanation.

Perhaps again this is part of our hidden memory that reminds us of things that we once knew, or people we were once with.

There are also many children that come to Earth will part of this memory intact, and talk about past lives, the afterlife, angels, god and so on.

It is believed that these memories are present in most children until the age of about 4-6 when they start to settle into their human selves.

In the book Soul Code, the author writes about a woman who has strong memories of her time before conception. She talks about choosing her parents and states she was given the choice of three families she could incarnate into.

She was told about the different lessons she would learn in the particular families, and chose the lesson that would be the most beneficial to her soul.

She explained that the lives were given to her like movie scripts, and even though there was a plan, she knew that she would probably deviate from the plan once she got to Earth and her memory was cleared.

You can read about countless stories such as these, and you can even ask young children if they remember where they came before they arrived on Earth. You may just be surprised what they have to say.

This memory storage can also be referred to as the Akashic records, which is described as library of all Universal knowledge.

Every thought, every action and every life from every soul is recorded in the Akashic records and can be accessed through meditation, hypnosis, psychic readings and so on.

Even though it can be tempting to seek outside help when accessing these memories, the true power and awe of it all really comes from learning to tune into yourself and work out what resonates for you.

In fact, perhaps all we need to do is be open the idea that we hold all of the answers we are seeking, and through internal reflection and conscious growth, we can be reminded of what we already know.

72 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This article (Awakening the Memories of Your Eternal Life) was originally published on Forever Conscious and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Humans Are Free.