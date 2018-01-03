26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Suzanne Spooner

Hello Everyone,

This weekend my Universal Mind Project (UMP) guided meditation will be available for free downloads! All you need to do is visit the https://universalmindproject.com/ website and click the full meditation. In order to use the meditation past this weekend you will want to upload the MP3.I created the UMP as a way to assist those who wanted clear and easy access to their High Self for connection, answers to questions and to facilitate self healing. The UMP is a way to strengthen this connection. My hope was for anyone to be able to use this meditation to merge the left and right side of the brain to diminish fear and open access to all knowledge within. If you don’t normally meditate or have practiced meditation for years, I think you will find the experience heart and mind expanding. This free download will be available through Sunday.

Enjoy your strengthened connection to the part of you that knows everything and loves you unconditionally.

Much Love,

Suzanne

Copyright © 2017 by Suzanne Spooner. All Rights Reserved. You may copy and redistribute this material so long as you do not alter it in any way and the content remains complete with the links below.

Suzanne’s QHHT Website: www.SuzanneSpoonerQHHT.com

UMP Meditation Website: www.UniversalMindProject.com

TAUK Website: www.TAUKsite.com

TAUK Blog: www.tauksuzanne.com

If you would like to learn QHHT Level 1 online or live and receive a 10% discount simply enter the discount code GRATEFUL (case sensitive) when you sign up for the class. Learn more here: http://www.qhhtofficial.com/course-information.

This article (Connect to Your High Self: FREE Download of Suzanne Spooner’s Universal Mind Project Meditation) was originally published on TAUK Messages and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.