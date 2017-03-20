Cosmic Dissonance Symptoms and Solutions

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Morag

Cosmic dissonance can be experienced as we transition between dimensions. There can be no illusions, on the world stage, in our own lives or in our hearts and minds. Transparency is authenticity. It takes time for our mind body soul system to catch up with itself in these high winds of cosmic shifts. Time for us to change habits, people and places to achieve greater alignment in our chakra system. This lag is where most of us are, whatever stage we are at in the unplugging, upgrade process, we are all raising our vibrations.

With accelerated karmic clear out in 2016, people have awakened and are living more authentic lives. Many of us are witnessing the power of manifestation in our lives, experiencing deeply held desires and dreams coming to fruition.

Others are feeling a bit battered and bruised from these powerful and profound energetic winds of change. Each day passes and a new one beckons. We are all on our own pathways, grooves in time and space, interwoven in quantum dimensions. There is no judgement.

As more people awaken, more dark karma is released, feelings of despair and depression can permeate the atmosphere. Weighing heavy on our energetic system, drawing some of us down a rabbit hole of sadness, blame, envy, pain, regret or shame. Others may be unable to shake a heavy feeling of confusion or despair. Learning to make peace with our vulnerabilities, failings and perceived mistakes is part of the recalibration process.

Run an internal diagnostic reading, is it your despair? If you can’t think of a reason for feeling negative, you may well be empathic or a transmuter, soaking up the energies of those around you and in the energetic ambience of Gaia.

If you can identify a reason for feeling low, work through it. Explore, understand and own the feeling and the reason for it. Look for solutions, ask your guides for help, rest and be kind to yourself.

If you are upset by the state of the world then this too is completely understandable. The world is in a pretty bad state. But we are changing it. Look at small ways to make a difference, sign a petition, learn to cook a meal from scratch, volunteer at your local homeless shelter. We change the world by starting with our own mini world.

Learning about holistic healing helps us by equipping us with tools to manage trickier days. Meditation is often seen as the holy grail of spiritual peace and awakening, and it is. But it’s not the only one, nature, water, quiet reflection and solitude can also bring us enlightenment and calm.

Physical symptoms are also common as we upgrade our mind body soul system. Skin irritations, dehydration, fluctuations in appetite, disturbed sleep, heaviness of limbs, unusual headaches, irritability and tiredness. Problems managing matrix pressures and expectations, forgetfulness, spaciness, bouts of intense focus and creativity are also common.

Floaty feelings, lightness of being, quantum experiences like flashes of light, seeing orbs or auras, premonitions and synchronicity can occur. Try to listen to your body, ask it what does it need? Reassure your ego that everything is OK. Open your heart to gratitude for the good in your life and in the world.

As we transition we become more adept at integrating the higher dimensions with the third. Don’t feel bad if you slip up, make mistakes or mess up. These are deeply challenging times, many people are checking out. If you’re still in the game you know the good that comes after the bad is released. The blissful feeling of Oneness, connected and sovereign simultaneously.

Our guides and higher self steer us towards a flow, an energetic groove that we can lock into with daily practice. Balancing our chakras allows this free flow of energy connecting us more to our groove, our path of surrender, integration and higher frequencies. This is key to surviving dimensional transition. Yoga, meditation and nature are the best ways to encourage this free flow of energy through our mind body soul chakra system.

Stay centered and calm, refuse to let external or internal drama dominate your day. Be kind to yourself. Manifest your dreams.

Sending love and light,

Namaste.

Mantra: I am safe, I am calm, I am love.

About the author: I am a dedicated café conspirator, lightworker, metaphysical explorer, teacher, writer and earth mother. Born and bred in Glasgow, Scotland, I spent time travelling in Australia and Europe before moving to East London. After 15 years as an English teacher and head of year in comprehensive secondary schools I left teaching to become a stay at home mum. I retrained as a meditation teacher and reiki energy healer, using crystals and starseed tarot cards for healing and channeling. Between night feeds and school runs I have been writing and blogging about life, the universe and everything. You can find me on Facebook, wordpress and youtube at awakening5dhealing. Much love and light beautiful people

This article (Cosmic Dissonance Symptoms and Solutions) was originally published on In5D and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.