Cosmic Intervention Triggers Mind Body Soul Upgrades

By Morag O’Brien

There are times in our complicated lives when joy flows like a river, and other times where sorrow threatens to drown us. We learn to navigate highs and lows with measured core balance. We are able to manifest our experience of reality when we realign our chakras, clear blocks and expand our consciousness. Each chakra has its own needs, its own role in our energetic system. Becoming familiar with them, what they channel, can help us grow and evolve. DNA upgrades, cosmic intervention, triggers recalibration of our mindbodyspirit, reconnecting our chakras. Our energetic system clears, balances and aligns.

Karmic release works like an onion, layer upon layer of energetic emotion stuck fast holding our true selves captive at its core. We take the red pill and choose to embrace a journey of spiritual enlightenment. We welcome Zen growth, DNA upgrades and recalibration. The matrix is pulling us everyday into its depths. Triggers for all the toxins keep us buried in a mire of polluted consumption. The urge to bolt can become more intense, as the layers get pulled back. We are being encouraged to face our darkest fears, excavate our deepest wounds, as each chakra comes online. To rediscover our true selves.

We have many small chakra points around our being. Two in the palms of our hands and feet trigger a boost in energy flow. Skin irritations, sensitivity to extreme temperatures and intolerance to synthetic products can cause problems in these areas as we recalibrate. Using natural products, staying hydrated and taking better care of our hands and feet helps relieve some of these symptoms. Our feet are the space where we connect to Gaia, we are grounded through these chakras. Our hands open our connection to healing energy, to other people’s energy and need to be treated with great care. Karmic release is achieved through fearless commitment to growth as an individual.

The 7 main chakras expand through karmic release and aid manifestation. Cosmic waves of higher frequencies have activated our chakras. We are currently experiencing a reboot of our chakra system. Like water running through pipes, higher vibrational energy flow in our chakra system can get blocked, stuck, polluted and toxic, if free flow is not maintained. Existing within the matrix has ensured that all our chakras get blocked to varying degrees from birth. The food weapon agenda pollutes and poisons our bodies and corrupts our mind. Cultural, education and religious programming stunts our spiritual growth, preventing flow of energy. We also carry ancestral and past life karma, layered through our trinity being. We cry, we face long held pain, grief, shame, guilt or fear when we awaken. With each layer discarded we get to the heart of the matter.

Our root chakra holds much of this heavier karma. Fears rooted in past life trauma, ancestral memory and childhood conditioning nestle into our base. Excavating the root chakra can be the start of awakening. Sometimes we have to delve deep into our collective past to unearth the root causes of blockages. To shift the energy, break it up, loosen it and eventually release it. As a people we are excavating our root chakra at an exponential rate. Souls karmically trapped in the cabal’s hamster wheel of oppression, discover who they truly are, buried in their traumatised root chakra. For those who identify as visitors, starseed or volunteers, root karmic excavation has focused more on direct experiences of the raw hostility the matrix dishes up. Post Truamatic Stress Disorder from exposure to the matrix. The root is where much of realignment starts, this is where the energy flow can be sludgy, muddy, sticky and clogged. Releasing root karma lightens the mindbody soul, igniting deep, inner strength. We free ourselves from the shadows of past traumas. We find happiness in mindfulness, in an authentic present.

Our chakra system is the map of our power points, the spaces where energy enters and leaves us. They can be open, closed, blocked, too expansive or clogged. Prolonged use of anti depressants shuts down our chakra system. There is no response to energy from our energetic beings. We are muffled, put on mute, locked down into low wavelengths, unable to rise or fall in frequencies beyond this. Pharmaceutical pain killers operate in a similar way. We become pawns in the matrix, walking, talking drones unable to function beyond the next fix of pain relief, be it physical or emotional. Deskilled in our ability to manage our emotional spectrum of response. We forget how to cry, laugh, feel joy, pain, sorrow, and love. It pretty much all gets locked down in the matrix low frequencies. We are compliant to the system, Soma zombies.

Encourage the activation of our energetic systems from cosmic triggers, by learning to listen to our bodies, our intuition and our heart. When we move our energy into our heart chakra, every single interaction in our lives changes. We become mindful of how much effort and practise it takes to unplug from the matrix. In the bubbles of space our guides and higher self have created for us, we climb this steep learning curve. We can integrate, recalibrate and transform. Staying grounded, using mantras, drinking water, mindful living, keeps us connected to a joyful, appreciative, grateful life. We see the good, the positivity, the love and beauty in our human lives.

We are who we are for a reason. Our individual soul imprint is determined by our lifetimes, our personal growth and expansion through the quantum frequency spectrum. Gratitude, empathy, compassion and humility will deprogramme us, liberate us from low vibratory fields of existence. Release us from a limited, closed, locked down 3d world. Expansive Unity Consciousness is upon us. Our mindbodysoul is being activated. Being awakened is owning our vulnerability, facing our fears and embracing love. Chakra expansion, connectivity and energy flow is our responsibility. Ignite your inner warrior. Free your spirit. Know you are never alone. Know the spaces we create as we release our pain get filled with light. The light of higher dimensions where safety, sanctity and sovereignty nourish us. In love and light cosmic surfers

This article (Cosmic Intervention Triggers Mind Body Soul Upgrades) was originally published on Awakening 5D Healing and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.