The Cosmic Matrix and How to Exit this Labyrinth

By Greg Calise

We hear so much about people channeling from other entities and information being downloaded from above, as if you are a conduit to attract external energies. Many people bring light down through their crown chakra and even grounding this energy into the Earth herself. Many people traverse the inter-dimensional realms, visiting various realms and interacting with various beings in these worlds. Although these realms are fascinating, they are of the cosmos. They are external worlds in the same way as our physical earth plane. None of this is the inner path to Truth, and none of it has to do with realizing the Self. These realms, energies and information from above are coming from the cosmic matrix.

There is an earthly matrix, of which we are subjected to here on Mother Earth, and there is a cosmic matrix that pervades the cosmos. What exactly is the matrix? The matrix is an artificial overlay placed over the natural order of reality. In the words of Morpheus from the movie “The Matrix:”

“Do you want to know what it is? The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work, go to church, when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.” Neo, “What truth?” Morpheus, “That you are a slave Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage. Born into a prison that you cannot smell, or taste or touch. A prison for your mind. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. This is your last chance. After this there is no turning back. You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to. You take the red pill, you stay in wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes….. Remember, all I’m offering is the truth. Nothing more.”

Profound words of Truth. The matrix is is an illusion that is generated out of the conditioned mind. As long as one identifies with his mind and allows it to control him, then all he can see is the overlay placed over the true reality. The natural order of reality is what you perceive in the natural world when you free yourself from your mind, the false notion that you Are that mind, and instead, see through the eyes of presence.

But beyond the earthly matrix, there is the cosmic matrix. As above, so below. This is an overlay covering the cosmos, hiding and distorting the natural order of things. This is a matrix that covers the portion of the cosmos we are in at present. These matrixes are created by off world, inter-dimensional Beings. The Gnostics called them the Archons. David Icke, and others, have identified also reptilian and Nordic civilizations that have created various matrixes. Many of these are false light constructs. George Kavassilas has discussed these matrixes and false light constructs from his own experiences. I have also had personal experiences in these webs of deceit. The cosmos is full of beings that are not interested in our well being. They feed off of our energies. And most of them are masquerading as beneficial beings, angels, good aliens, enlightened masters and light beings, gods and goddesses. They are expert in their disguises and tricking us. We are trapped within these webs. The only way out is in. By traversing the inner path, one frees himself from these matrixes. But, as I have described in The Short and Simple Truth, there are many sign posts on the journey that are leading back into the cosmic matrix.

Just because one meditates does not mean he is on the inner journey. Any guided meditations, working with energies, the chakras, crystals etc. are all directing back out into the cosmic matrix, the land of phantasmagoria. I have traversed these lands for 6 years, believing I was spiritual. Well, I may have been cosmic, but not spiritual. All of the religions with their gods, most of the new age, chakra meditations, the kundalini, the third eye meditations, Reiki, Ayahuasca and other psychedelics; all of these are part of the cosmic matrix. They are all under the jurisdiction of these entities, the grand tricksters. I found that these lands, although fascinating, are very dangerous to traverse. You don’t know who to trust.

There may be some benefits from working with some of these entities and modalities, such as healing emotions, the mind or body, but there is always a very high price to pay. Once you begin working with these modalities and these inter-dimensional beings (and you never know exactly who they are with their expert disguises) they connect to you. They rope you in, they control your mind and you become their prisoner. Then they can feed off of you at will, and they can ask you to do their bidding without you even knowing it. You will think that the ideas are your own and the decisions you make are your own, but in reality, you are only their puppet.

Many people believe they are on the Inner journey, when in actual fact, they are traversing outwardly into the cosmic matrix. Most of what you find on the internet and in book stores are steering you outwardly, into the cosmic matrix. I am very careful to only post what is pertaining to the Inner journey. Notice that none of the great masters ever spoke of chakra meditations, the kundalini, the third eye, worshipping the gods, working with inter-dimensional beings, rituals or sacrifices or any of these things.

“I do not concern myself with gods and spirits either good or evil nor do I serve any.” Lao Tzu

Whether it be Lao Tzu, Chuang Tzu, Nisargadatta Maharaj, Raman Maharshi, Alan Watts, Jiddu Krishnamurti, Jesus, Krishna, Eckhart Tolle, Thich Nhat Hanh, John Muir, Meister Eckhart and many others; none of them mention the chakras, or the kundalini, channeling, or any of these pseudo paths.

We have everything within us; all wisdom, all power, all love, all peace, all sovereignty, all truth, all joy, all creativity. All of this springs forth from the stillness of the depth of our inner Self. We don’t need to search outside our selves. We don’t need anything from any gods, goddesses, angels, enlightened beings, aliens, guides, etc. None of these can awaken you to your true Self.

Now many people are attracted to these cosmic paths and working with cosmic entities, and perhaps that is where their souls need to go to learn through various experiences. I did. Yes, it is all quite fascinating and adventurous. There is definitely an attraction, a draw, into those realms. I was fortunate to have woken up from it all and see it for what it is. So again, I am only speaking from my own Knowing. I hope it helps you on your journey.

There is only one way out of this labyrinth, and that is the journey inward, to the Self.

– Greg Calise

Source: River Bank of Truth

Via: OmniThought

