Crystals For Beginners! Here Are The Top 10 Essential Crystals & Their Uses

By Alanna Ketler

Are you new to the wonderful world of crystals? Has something drawn you to them, and do you have an incredible urge to collect as many as possible, but have no idea where to begin? There are thousands of different crystals and stones with many different properties in existence, and aside from being very beautiful, they all hold tremendous healing potential.

In the past, I never really understood crystals. I had friends who would hold them and immediately begin to feel their “power” or properties, saying things like, “Oh wow, this one feels very energetic,” or “This one is a very loving, protective stone,” etc. While I believed in the potential power of crystals, I felt as though I was not intuitive enough to feel it, or my friends were exaggerating, or perhaps that crystals only worked for certain people.

Then something interesting happened. I was going through a really difficult experience, and I was in the midst of arguing with an ex-partner when he had a bit of anxiety attack and ran out of the house. I ran after him to make sure he was okay, and then I noticed, right underneath my feet, this beautiful amethyst crystal, just sitting in the street. I picked it up, took it home, and looked up the properties and the definition of this stone. I was completely amazed to see that this crystal was meant to protect me from exactly what I had been struggling with, and even encouraged me to make some pretty big decisions in my life. From that point forward, I was sold on crystals.

Since then I have had a few other significant events with crystals and stones, and they always seem to come into my life at the right time. And that is exactly what they are meant to do. A dear friend once told me that if you are wearing a crystal as a piece of jewelry and it falls off and you lose it, then the crystal is no longer meant to be with you and it is no longer serving. Someone who is in need of that stone will then find it. This is just part of the mysteriousness of crystals.

A Brief History of Crystals

Crystal use dates back to at least 6,000 years ago to the Sumerians of Mesopotamia, and many ancient civilizations — the Romans, Egyptians, Greeks, and Japanese, to name a few — used crystals to promote healing, enlightenment, and fulfillment. Crystals have long since been believed to have metaphysical properties and to enhance psychic abilities.

Crystals are considered by many to be one of the building blocks of life, as they are made from two of the most common elements in the Earth, silicon and oxygen. Silicon conducts electricity very well, making them a valuable resource in the tech industry. The quartz crystal specifically is one of the most stable crystalline structures in existence, and is widely used in things like transistors, radios, telephones, and many advanced electronic systems, such as microchips.

As you can see, even if you are not someone who is into crystals, they still serve our lives in many different ways.

But if you are interested in getting some crystals and seeing what they can offer you, then you’ve come to the right place. The following list comprises some of the most commonly used crystals and covers a wide array of potential uses and benefits. The majority of the information below comes from a fantastic resource called The Crystal Bible, written by Judy Hall.

The Top 10 Crystals and Their Properties

1. Amethyst

Lavender or purple in colour, amethyst is fairly easy to find and is one of the most common crystals available. It is an extremely powerful and protective stone with a high vibration. Traditionally, it was used to prevent drunkenness, and can protect against over-indulgence. It can also help you to clear your mind, to focus, and to make decisions.

2. Quartz

This crystal is clear and can be found virtually all over the world. Said to be the most powerful healing and energy amplifier on the entire planet, it absorbs, stores, releases, and regulates energy, and is excellent for unblocking energy as well. This stone will work at the specific vibrational frequency of the person who needs healing. It can cleanse and enhance the organs as well as the soul.

3. Rose Quartz

Rose quartz is said to be the stone of unconditional love and infinite peace. It is light pink in colour and, like amethyst, is one of the most common stones available and the most widely used. It is believed to attract love, and many people swear by putting it near their bed to attract relationships or enhance their current ones. This is also a great stone for working on self-love and can be excellent for healing and recovering from crisis.

4. Black Tourmaline

Black in colour, this stone protects against cell phone radiation and electromagnetic frequencies. It can also protect against negative energies and any spells or ill wishes against you. By connecting with the base chakra, it grounds these energies. This is great to keep on your person, and definitely near your cell phone or computer. And if you live near power lines or cell phone towers, a few larger ones in the corners of your house could be quite beneficial.

5. Citrine

Citrine is often yellow, but can also range from a brownish to smoky gray colour at times as well. Natural citrine, however, is quite rare, and heat treated amethyst is often sold in its place. Natural citrine is created from the heat and pressure of the Earth, however, so there isn’t much difference. This stone carries the energy of the sun and is an amazing cleanser and regenerator. This stone does not need cleansing, and energizes all aspects of life. It is great for chakra alignment and can activate and open the crown chakra.

6. Selenite

Selenite is often pure white or slightly clear, but it can also be blue, brown, or green. It is quite easy to find. Selenite is an excellent stone for opening the third eye and crown chakras and can help you to connect to angelic consciousness and higher guidance through meditation. It has been said that each person holding a piece of this pure-vibration stone can enhance their telepathic capabilities.

7. Lapis Lazuli

Of a deep blue colour with little flecks of gold throughout, lapis lazuli opens the third eye chakra and balances the throat chakra. It can increase your intuition and other intuitive abilities. This stone is also a protective stone and is a key to spiritual development. It can assist with expressing your opinions but also resolving conflict.

8. Turquoise

As the name suggests, this stone is turquoise, of varying shades of blue and green, and it is easily found. Historically, turquoise was believed to change colour to warn of potential infidelity. Now it is known to promote spiritual attunement and enhance communication. Turquoise is great for your mental well-being and dissolves any thoughts of self-hatred or self sabotage.

9. Fluorite

This stone can be clear or come in a variety of colours, such as blue, green, purple, yellow, or brown. It is a highly protective stone, especially on a psychic level. It can assist with discernment of outside influences that may be at work against you, and can be extremely effective against harm from your computer or any electromagnetic stress. Fluorite can be especially beneficial when learning something new, as it organizes and processes information and increases concentration.

10. Carnelian

This stone is quite common and comes in red, orange, pink, and brown. This stone is most excellent for restoring vitality and motivation. It is a high-energy stone and can also assist with stimulating creativity. Traditionally, it was used to protect the deceased on their journey to the afterlife. It can be useful for overcoming abuse and for learning to trust yourself.

Conclusion

As you can see, each of these stones has many different properties, and the above list barely scratches the surface of what each stone has to offer, or the many other stones available. Don’t worry about going out and getting them all — they will come into your life as they are needed. When buying them from a store, it is important to pick the ones that stand out to you.

To cleanse your crystals, you can place them outdoors under a full moon, or rinse them with rosewater with the intention to clear their accumulated energies and revitalize them. If you have a selenite crystal, placing the others near this one will also cleanse them.

Crystals can be worn as jewelry, carried in your pocket, or left on a nightstand or desk you spend a lot of time at. They are great to use during meditation, and some can help to amplify your prayers.

If you are curious, but still skeptical, I suggest just buying one and seeing if anything changes in your life or if you feel any differently. The worst that can happen is nothing!

What’s your favourite crystal and what do you use it for?

Much Love

This article (Crystals For Beginners! Here Are The Top 10 Essential Crystals & Their Uses) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.