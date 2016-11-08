How To Cut Energetic Cords With Someone

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Martijn de Zee

Have you ever felt a constant pull to someone and thinking all day about this person you used to have a relationship with? You may be psychical disconnected, but chances are you are still connected on an energetic level.

The mental aspect is linear and does not deal with nonlinear emotions which usually happen unconsciously in the astral plane. When we meet someone, we automatically connect energetically. When when leave this person again, the connection is automatically disconnected. The reason we have a gut feeling, with someone we first meet, is because our astral body communicates with the aura of the other person. Should it be concluded that this person will have a negative effect on you, it will be translated by your astral body in a sense, or in images, not in language. It is therefore true that we cannot exactly explain why we better stay away from certain people. If we choose to ignore this advice, there undoubtedly will come a time, we regret it, because our astral body is not linked to time, as it has already seen and experienced what will be the outcome.

When you meet someone who you immediately feel a deep connection with, it usually has a karmic cause. The energy cords are directly connected and entwined to the heart chakra, if for example, there was an intimate love relationship in your (past) life. Automatically, the same energetic (karmic) commitment is made. Love at first sight is a good example. So learn to trust your feelings, because it has a clear function, to save you from situations that will not end well. It is very important that after the termination of a relationship the cords on the astral plane are going to be cut too. If the person still thinks about you obsessively, and cannot let go of you, this may have a negative effect on you.

The best way to cut through the cords is to visualize it. You can do this with scissors or with an ax, or any other object that will serve. By imagining that you are breaking the energetic connection with someone, it will work through on the astral plane. Sometimes, during visualizing, this can cause feelings of resistance, because something inside of you is not completely convinced to cut him or her completely out of your life. This resistance can be the cause of problems you can have when someone still harasses you in the astral plane. You give the person access to pull the cords tighter, because you still have feelings for him or her. These do not necessarily have to be romantic feelings but also hatred and resentment toward someone creates a connection.

A good friend and psychologist had issues with repeatedly thinking of her ex from 15 years ago. Meanwhile, she had been a relationship of 4 years with someone else. Her ex had still feelings of resentment over the fact that she had ended the relationship, while she was still troubled by guilt. An ideal recipe for staying energetically connected .After I guided her once during the visualization of the disconnecting, she felt liberated and relieved. After this, she repeated the ritual herself several times, until she felt no resistance during the visualization of breaking down the energetic commitment. Whatever the person did to you, it’s important to thank him or her for the lessons they have given you. Remember hatred does not serve anything or anyone and only reinforces the connection. The lessons you have learned were necessary to transform you into the person you’ve become.

Source: In5D

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!