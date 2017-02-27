Disclosure Coming With February New Moon & Solar Eclipse

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Morag

Cosmic activations upgrading our DNA, accelerated through 2016, recalibrate us into lighter beings, preparing us for higher frequencies. This process is reaching a peak, a point of critical mass in February 2017. 14 months of accelerated awakening has prepared us for what is to come.

Disclosure friends. We are closing in on some big higher frequency energetic activity. Solar eclipse propulsion, with new moon cosmic waves of awakening, will thin the veils dramatically.

We are seeing through the illusions in our own lives and on the world stage. Truths are being exposed. Kansas is going bye bye. High winds, weird weather brings restless energy. Chaotic vibes. Choppy waters to surf on.

We can breathe into this. We can center and align ourselves allowing activations to flow through us. The cosmic waves are bringing more upgrades to our throat chakra. Channeled through our heart chakras we can ride these waves cocooned in love.

Ask guides and higher self for help and guidance if faced with tricky situations. Seek their reassurance if deep emotional responses are triggered. It all has to come out in the wash.

As our throat chakras recalibrate, come online, we shed our matrix avatars and begin to find our true selves. This authenticity activation flows through all of Gaia. Deceptions, deceit and darkness will be exposed. Be prepared to see the bigger picture. Honor the Aquarius moon and the Age of Aquarius, expand our consciousness and raise our vibrational frequency.

We open our minds to new truths, new realities and new hope. We hold onto belief in a fair future on Gaia. The elite must come down, as they do their shadows will be illuminated, their dark depravity exposed.

Filter what you read, hear and see from social media and mainstream media. Know all is happening for a reason. Know we reset the timelines in late 2016, humanity rose and changed her future. Know we are all connected, we journey through many lifetimes together.

Open our minds to intergalactic intervention, community and guidance. Understand the multi verse is complex and convoluted, interwoven dimensions of frequencies. Gaia continues to raise her frequency to the universal vibration of love.

Allow toxins to be released without giving into fear in your heart. Fear freezes the flow of heat, warmth compassion and love through our mind body soul system.

Be in nature, feel her fury, her beauty and her ascension. We and Gaia will rise above the darkness of the matrix, the elite’s crumbling pyramid of power. Draw all energies and emotions through your heart, reassure your mind, all this is necessary to clear out the old and make space for the new.

We are transitioning as a people and planet to higher dimensions. It’s bound to be a bit rocky at times! Manifest wisely and with love beautiful people.

Mantra: I am protected, I am love, I am grounded.

About the author: Born and raised in Glasgow I graduated with an MA in English & Politics, then spent time traveling in Australia. I came home to study, graduating with an MSC in Business Marketing Management. I followed this with a PGCE in English and taught for a year in Glasgow before moving to East London where I taught English and worked as a Head of Year for 14 years. After the birth of my second daughter I left teaching and have been a stay at home mum for three years. During this time I have led guided meditation groups, retrained as a reiki healer and started my Facebook page awakening5dhealing. I am clairvoyant and clairaudient; I’ve been reading tarot for 25 years. I have always instinctively understood that this world was being run by a small group of men. A recovering Catholic, I experienced my spiritual awakening after breaking my leg three years ago. The realization that quantum mechanics is oneness changed my life. I now write, work as a spiritual healer using reiki, crystals and Starseed Tarot Cards and take part in local healing festivals.

This article (Disclosure Coming With February New Moon & Solar Eclipse) was originally published on In5D and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.