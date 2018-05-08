Dolores Cannon: Restoring Lost Knowledge to New Earth

83 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Dolores Cannon wrote in her book, The Search for Hidden Sacred Knowledge, “This is new, old knowledge. It has been here for millennia, but was reserved for the select few who devoted their lives to understanding and teaching it.” Dolores knew lost and hidden knowledge would finally be revealed to us when we acknowledged and experienced our higher consciousness and were ready and able to receive it.

Many people on the planet are discovering their higher consciousness at this time, through all different kinds of spiritual disciplines, including meditation and QHHT®. As the Earth’s frequency and vibration increases, so do our own frequencies and vibrations, and we are able to discover and see things previously hidden from us.

Dolores described the old energy and paradigm we are now evolving out of: “Because knowledge was power, usually people in authority felt threatened by anyone or anything they couldn’t understand, so they tried to get it by any means they could. Many were tortured and killed for this knowledge. Many of those souls are back now to help mankind and the planet in the movement forward. Their mission is to ensure mistakes from before are not made again.”

Over 40 years the late past-life regressionist and hypnotherapist Dolores Cannon regressed thousands of people with her pioneering Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. QHHT works with the client’s Higher Self, enabling Dolores and the practitioners she trains worldwide to access information about the person seeking to be healed. Dolores also receives information on past lives, future lives, relationships, other worlds and even other Universes. In this talk Dolores presents insights on consciousness shift and ‘Volunteer Souls’ who have come here to assist with Earth’s spiritual renaissance. Recorded at Truth, Mysteries and New Frontiers [Glastonbury Symposium], July 2012 http://www.glastonburysymposium.co.uk/

SaveSaveSaveSave