Earth Warriors, The Frontline, And Trusting Our Instincts

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Morag

What do we do when the danger gets close? When the unravelling of matrix controlled society comes knocking on our door? Psycho manipulators revealed in our lives, violence on our streets, confrontation and conflict in our communities?

Watching the political apocalypse tear itself apart on the global stage is unnerving, scary, worrying. The resultant breakdown of our communities, starved of basic rights, struggling to survive, means we are entrenched in this war for Gaia, our rights, our souls.

We may have a ‘beam me up Scottie’ reaction. Enough is enough. Too much to handle. We may retreat into our homes, avoiding people. We may become angry, drown our emotions in drink and pharnaceuticals, matrix tools of control. We can become disconnected, paranoid, fearful people unable and unwilling to trust this world.

Day to day expectations of matrix existence, our lives boxed into hours, minutes, roles, routines, locked in and scrutinised. To stay under the radar we must adopt stealth mode, head down, do as we’re told. Work, pay our taxes, rent, bills.

The matrix challenges us every day. Sometimes it gets very close to home. Cuts deep. Scars and wounds us. This is the frontline friends. Shield up. Sense danger and move away from it. Be streetwise. Look for tell tale signs of maniplulation in our lives. All the while war, violence, hate and fear continue on the periphery of our vision. Poverty, famine, disease, child slavery the list of atrocities goes on and on. We know all the time.

We are to rise above fear, release anxiety, steady our core, balance and breathe. Embrace love vibration through gratitude and mindfulness. We manoeuvre our way by listening closely to our instincts, intuition and third eye. The closer we can connect our mind to body to soul, the safer we will be.

Our whole system tells us when we are in danger. It’s in our bodies, in our minds and beating wings of guidance in our soul. Listen to your hunches friends, particularly when they challenge us. Don’t go down that street, make that call, speak to this person if you feel dread, a great drop in energy, sudden headache or unsettled in our stomachs. Change your route even if it makes you late. Call later, when you feel better. Avoid that person, for now.

There are subtle shifts in timelines happening all the time. We are becoming increasingly aware of alternative timelines, how we are being guided towards one timeline over another. The timeline manifesting love and peace. When we ignore these tugs, nudges, taps and prods from our guides and higher self we are instigating or triggering alternative timelines.

The veils are becoming so thin now. The frequencies pulling apart, reality fraying at the edges, tears in the fabric of our third dimension existence. The separation of frequencies, dimensional existence is accelerating, the tipping point is close.

This is the frontline friends. Zen up. Protection in place. Activate mind body soul connection. Stay hyper aware of physical responses to people, places and events. Listen to this language, adapt and adhere as much as possible. Manage your day, your work, family, lives according to energy as much as possible.

There will be good days and bad days. Days for efficiency, doing, ticking off the list, and days where energy is low, pare back your activities. Respond to your sysyem, it knows more than your mind. There will also be days when the warrior in you is out in full force. Days when you are soaring higher wavelengths, connected to everything. Days of solitude and peace and crazy, mixed up, cosmic days.

Realigning to universal flow of love light energy is the art of listening to your body. Heeding the language of your energetic system. The trinity of mind body soul working in balance, harmony and flow. The matrix conditions us to operate to its objectives. Cogs in the wheel of profit and greed. By tuning into our intuition, the mouthpiece of our energy field, guides and higher self, we adapt our behaviour to the information these sources give us. This is key to surfing awakening safely whilst still existing in 3rd dimension chaos.

Stealth mode, authentic relationships, meditating to trigger chakra activation. Seeking nature to reboot us. Most of all its about trusting ourselves. Those gut instincts we all have. Trusting our heart to take us on the right path, the safest path, the path to the fifth dimension.

Be alert to number sequences, dimensional slippage, time fluctuations and synchronicity. Timeline ‘sliding doors’ moments are intensifying, stay tuned in to your energy, keep selfcare a priority and zen up beautiful people.

Mantra: I trust my body, I activate my third eye, I embrace love frequency. Namaste.

About the author: I am a dedicated café conspirator, lightworker, metaphysical explorer, teacher, writer and earth mother. Born and bred in Glasgow, Scotland, I spent time travelling in Australia and Europe before moving to East London. After 15 years as an English teacher and head of year in comprehensive secondary schools I left teaching to become a stay at home mum. I retrained as a meditation teacher and reiki energy healer, using crystals and starseed tarot cards for healing and channeling. Between night feeds and school runs I have been writing and blogging about life, the universe and everything. You can find me on Facebook, wordpress and youtube at awakening5dhealing. Much love and light beautiful people

This article (Earth Warriors, The Frontline, And Trusting Our Instincts) was originally published on Awakening 5D Healing and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.