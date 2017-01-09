Energy Update: Massive Wave of Pain Body Physical Purging & Release

51 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Anastacia

Oh the pain body is releasing so so much…as we breathe and release the balls or pockets of niggly energy of the old (previous BB post) and in old I mean pre-2017.

Of all we have shifted through in bringing through our new earth light bodies. As the last ‘place’ we feel and release a ‘shift’ is through our physical bodies – Spirit, Soul, Mental, Emotional and then Physical release.

And as we are linking our Spirit to our Soul through our emotions, it makes ‘sense’ that with the New Years and 2017 energy wave that came through, we are now releasing so much through our physical bodies with a very large wave being felt physically as well.

And remember many of us are not only feeling and releasing for ourselves but for and with those close to us as well.

Cleaning out the old ‘junk’ energy that has been residing in our cells and our light bodies from 2016 and previous years…which is more than the physical releasing and symptoms of spiritual ascension…this is a whole ‘other’ rung of releasing.

Breathing up and out and as we do this, it allows a release of the physical deep deep within.

The key to this is to not be caught up or lost in this and allow this to engulf us…to not allow ourselves to be swallowed up or to spiral downwards in the pain of what we are feeling to release.

To allow ourselves to be in our New Power of feeling to release as we DO have power within any given moment.

And this can be many things, to feel to release by seeking what we need to do, to help ourselves to deal with what is going on for us…to nurture ourselves with what ever each person is needing to do at this time with what we are each individually releasing….as this is so different and varied depending on what each person has going on for them physically. As each person deals with physical pain in different ways.

I am letting you know that we can either deal with physical pain releasing, either positively or negatively, it is up to you which you CHOOSE to do, as it is a choice.

And this choice does make ALL the difference.

In the blink of an eye one can change the experience of releasing from the physical, when one is aware of the bigger picture of what is going on for each of us…allowing a shift of releasing to one of being in our POWER of what we are each ‘releasing’.

As the New Energy of a Very New Earth is here and has come in with 2017, which is lifting up and out the old energies to be released and healed through our Physical.

As the physical is the LAST place we feel a shift.

Onwards and upwards in all we are.

As we are Spiritual Warriors of Peace..and I am you and you are me…as we are ONE.

Much Unconditional Love, Truth and Honesty

Anastacia-Blue Beyond

Ascension Guide/Teacher

Multi-Dimensional Ancient Earth Master

Trailblazer/WaySeer/Forerunner

Source: In5D

