By Gregg Prescott, M.S.

The day following the U.S. elections, you could literally feel a change in the collective consciousness.

Despite the mainstream media’s desperate attempts to maintain the status quo with the “Establishment“, Donald Trump overcame the biased media and George Soros owned voting machines to beat war-mongerer Hillary Clinton as the next president of the United States.

But this wasn’t the beginning of the new timeline. When Britain left the European Union, it marked the beginning of the collapse for government as we knew it.

This is all in perfect alignment with Pluto in Capricorn.

Pluto entered Capricorn in 2008. The last time Pluto was in Capricorn was during the 1700’s for both the French and American Revolutions. The same energy has returned as we have seen revolution in numerous countries.

In 2008, right on schedule, we saw a collapse of the banking system in America with the exception of the “Too Big To Fail/Jail” banks. This was NOT a coincidence!

Pluto is known as the “Destroyer” and will tear down everything that is not in humanity’s best interests. As predicted on In5D.com, we are seeing a collapse of money, government, and religion as all have perpetuated crimes against humanity.

Pluto stays in Capricorn until the year 2023. While Wikileaks was established in 2006, their most damaging information against the “Establishment” came out after the midway point while Pluto transits Capricorn… right on schedule!

Please don’t misconstrue this article as being pro-Trump and don’t be fooled by smoke and mirrors. The “Trump Card” has been played.

The definition of “trump/trumph” is as follows:

(in bridge, whist, and similar card games) a playing card of the suit chosen to rank above the others, which can win a trick where a card of a different suit has been led.

a valuable resource that may be used, especially as a surprise, in order to gain an advantage.

A deck of cards shows the hierarchy of royalty.

Trump’s running mate is Mike Pence. The definition of “pence” is as follows:

noun, British. 1. a plural of penny; used in referring to a sum of money rather than to the coins themselves (often used in combination): sixpence;

So a Trump/Pence victory could be looked at via etymology as Royalty/Money.

Regardless of etymology, the world can be assured that World War III will NOT happen under a Hillary Clinton regime and that alone has changed the collective consciousness.

Numerous negative timelines have collapsed. What we are witnessing is what Terence McKenna called the “Singularity” as we spiral towards the best possible outcome for humanity through our collective consciousness.

EVERY future timeline is affected by EVERY thought and intention and is changing future timelines every millisecond! We are creating and manifesting the world we want to live in. It’s only a matter of “time” when we can look back at these days and realize that this was the beginning of the Golden Age and we were all here to witness and create our new reality.

We can expect MANY more positive changes as Pluto transits Capricorn through the year 2023. The momentum has swung and the new timeline of peaceful coexistence is here.

The New Earth awaits us. <3

Source: In5D

