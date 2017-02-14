Energy Update: Waves Of Higher Frequencies

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Morag

Waves of higher frequencies are flowing all around and through us. Realignment of our heart and throat chakras is occurring daily. Time slippage, erratic sleep patterns, persistent coughs, heart palpitations and headaches can be experienced during these waves of recalibration.

Reduce matrix toxins in or around your system. Avoid fake foods, florescent lighting, chemical cleaners, doing too much or doing too little. Plant your feet firmly on the ground, move through your daily life one step at a time. Manage your ego, anxiety and stress with exercise, meditation, nature, love and laughter.

Our throat chakras are being upgraded. We are finding our voice. As a people, and as individuals. Open your chakra by raising your chin, breathing into throat chest stomach and releeeeaaaase on the exhale. Let the chakra breathe, balance and strengthen.

Like a baby learning to walk, the evolution of our throat chakras is a big leap. A quantum leap. Our voice is our identity. We are shedding our matrix avatar and finding our true selves. On our own spiritual path of growth.

Meditating love light into our solar plexus, as we ride soaring cosmic waves, helps to steady our system and center us. Strengthening our legs and feet helps to ground us. Nature grounds us brilliantly. Engages our senses, keeping us mindful, present and grounded.

Our third eye and crown chakras are expanding. We are coming closer to our guides, higher self and ascended beings. The intergalactic community, in all its quantum existence, is with us. As our consciousness expands, we require more self care. We rearrange the furniture in our lives making space for soul growth through meditation, creating and tribal love.

Channeling the universal frequency of love, through meditation, is like a spa for the mind body soul system. A deep cleanse, release of toxins, balanced, refreshed and powered up.

We are growing metaphorical wings, becoming lighter, more fluid beings. If we let the force in, it will lift us to higher frequencies, dimensions of peace and compassion. Strengthen our voices, stand our ground, breathe into core, and create space for this quantum recalibration. We’re learning to fly friends, discovering our wings, embrace this transition in peace and love.

Namaste.

About the author: Born and raised in Glasgow I graduated with an MA in English & Politics, then spent time traveling in Australia. I came home to study, graduating with an MSC in Business Marketing Management. I followed this with a PGCE in English and taught for a year in Glasgow before moving to East London where I taught English and worked as a Head of Year for 14 years. After the birth of my second daughter I left teaching and have been a stay at home mum for three years. During this time I have led guided meditation groups, retrained as a reiki healer and started my Facebook page awakening5dhealing. I am clairvoyant and clairaudient; I’ve been reading tarot for 25 years. I have always instinctively understood that this world was being run by a small group of men. A recovering Catholic, I experienced my spiritual awakening after breaking my leg three years ago. The realization that quantum mechanics is oneness changed my life. I now write, work as a spiritual healer using reiki, crystals and Starseed Tarot Cards and take part in local healing festivals.

This article (Energy Update: Waves Of Higher Frequencies) was originally published on In5D and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.