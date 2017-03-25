By The White Temple of One Inner Light

All signs point to the total collapse of the enslavement system: organized religions/organized cults, ruling elites, corrupted justice system, fiat money, shadow government and all lower frequency ways of living. The dominoes have been started. A higher dimensional world is taking shape and physically manifesting. The mass mind control is rapidly breaking down. Once the transition is fully completed, You can look forward to nothing but awesomeness.

The ENSLAVEMENT SYSTEM IS CRASHING.

Signs of crash are everywhere. A RESTART will follow ★

The enslavement system includes:

Controlling systems through laws and regulations. Religions filled with lies and deceptions which have resulted in many wars and deaths of billions. Money, debt and banking systems. Finance and economic systems. Trading and commerce systems. Import and export systems. Corruption and deception system through threats/briberies/propagandas. MIND CONTROL through inplants, frequency weapons, and etheric manipulation. Etc…

All of them are crashing now.

In the midst of chaos and reordering, Remember to raise your consciousness, vibrations and frequencies. Say goodbye to enslavement and say hello to GALACTIC CITIZENSHIPS and INTERSTELLAR INTERACTION among Star Nations.

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“The powers that be are desperately attempting to institute safeguards to a system that is crashing. WE just can’t have an economic model which funnels resources into the hands of the elite, and a social system that disregards an ethical and sustainable approach to the environment, without something eventually breaking. With their last breath they are creating secret trade agreements designed to implement a world government, yet there’s a growing commUNITY of awakening people that are discussing and designing innovative solutions to the systemic mess WE’re in.

The masses have not yet awoken to the fact that WE operate under a privately owned central banking system which maintains the monopolization of our monetary system for a dozen or so international banking families. In fact, Many of our so-called leaders – such as politicians, charity organizations and those in the public spotlight – have awoken to this insanity either.

If WE were to collectively recognize this, there is no doubt that WE would instantly stand up and institute a banking system & a world that is created for the people, by the people.” ★

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

Here is the domino effect of events & changes to come ★

New financial structure.

Cabal loses their control of their network and their pyramid crumbles quickly. No more Cabal creating money from thin air and manipulate people into debt slavery. Release people of debt and slavery to money (NESARA/GESARA, Swissindo, Ubuntu) MAJOR rise in frequency & consciousness, as the suppressed energy release into the magnetic field. Release or “rediscover” different advanced hidden technologies, they most likely will be using free energy or some no pollution resources. Galactic Disclosure worldwide. A ton of truth will come out, everything from where WE originated from, to who created different humans races/bodies, to our DNA and our connection to different star systems of our true ancestors. WE become galactic beings in the physical and get to explore space in mass number. WE become guardians for this solar system and join into the galactic commUNITY. Goodbye to what is known as duality consciousness on Earth.

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“WE realize after centuries of war and destruction that WE are not any more secure. And it has taken a devastating toll on the human spirit! But now the seeds are sprouting, WE are moving into a new direction. It is the beginning of a New Age as WE rebirth a New Earth.

WE are at the brink of a New Age, an age of hope and re-construction. At the epicenter of this New Age is a heart-warming movement of human empathy and unified vision. WE are no longer satisfied with building up our egos and feeding the insatiable beast inside.

As the world financial and governing systems collapse under the pressure for change, a new hope arises. For those who are awakening from centuries of excessive consumption and spiritual dis-connection, the universe has provided a ‘perfect storm’ for massive human evolution.” ★

— Meg Benedicte

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“Currently the planet is going through an epic energetic shift in global consciousness and frequency upgrades, unlike anything WE have seen before, and it is happening rapidly. People are quickly awakening and gaining access to their own Light, their own power, their own information, their own truth.

With this level of change, comes great challenges (opportunities for learning and growth) and disruptions that may rock you to your core, as you release the old and make room for the new emerging energies to come into form.

The old structures must fall; the limitations must be released; the castles of corruption must crumble to the ground. Essentially, WE must empty out the garbage first, removing the layers of trash from our lives that are clogging the pipes and stopping the flow, before WE can be filled with and hold, the high frequency Light that is available to all of us, now more than ever before.

WE are entering a new era, a time where many of us are cracking open out of our old hardened shells, shedding limiting belief systems and toxic thought patterns, dismantling the false structures of control, unhooking from the planetary programming grids and busting through the illusions of fear and separation, that are designed to intentionally keep us small and stuck and complacent, dependent and enslaved; and WE are instead gaining new levels of awareness and embracing the true essence of who WE are at the core soul level of our being.

WE must stop dimming our Light and hiding in the shadows of fear.

Now is the time to fully step up into our creative manifestation power as a collective consciousness? as a unified sea of our unique individual voices, whose authentic expression, whose particular specific sparkle, when united in our bright shining Light and connected empowerment, creates a tidal wave of healing alchemy, a shimmering ocean of infinite possibilities, weaving together a tapestry of high frequency crystalline Light packets of information and sacred geometries, creating the golden grid of the new paradigm.”

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“The planet is going through a mass transformation. There are many aspects to this transformation, and in the end ONE must come to realize the basic building block for global change starts with us, hUmaNITY on a collective level, together. WE are being called to evolve past our current way of living, tap into our infinite potentiality, let go of our training wheels and fly. WE continue to search for external factors like technology and alternative ways to function, which is great. But hUmaNITY cannot evolve past its current paradigm unless the souls on Earth themselves change first. From that place of change WE can begin to implement new ways of operating on this planet which can propel us past our current limitations and into an existence of abundance, peace, prosperity, and discovery. hUmaNITY must operate from a place of LOVE, peace, cooperation, acceptance and understanding if it is to move on and expand past the current limitations and definitions it has placed upon itself. A portion of the paradigm change WE are witnessing on planet Earth today is people waking up to what has really been taking place. This can be a tough process because many humans have been made to believe certain realities are true when they are not. Through the use of mainstream media, education and more, WE have been programmed with false ideas and belief systems of how the world and the industries that govern it work. WE’ve also been programmed with the idea of how to be, how to act, and what to do in certain situations. This type of programming has taken us away from our soul’s voice, our heart, and our ability to be our true self. WE are a young race, and WE are only just discovering our hearts now.”

Arjun Walia

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“The Earth is going through a major transformation, ONE that has never happened before. For the first time, an entire planet is shifting its vibration into a new dimensional frequency along with the life forms upon and inside her. Many souls or groups of souls have experienced a shift like this in the past (the Mayans), but never has an entire planet shifted at once. So be it therefore, the entire universe has front row seats to ONE of the grandest shows ever seen.” ★

Dolores Cannon

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“Let all lovers of justice unite, let us stand together and fight every custom, every law, every institution that breeds, or masks violence and prejudice, and permits one class to prosper at the cost of the well-being and happiness of another class. Let us hurl our strength against the iron gates of prejudice until they fall, and their bars are sundered, and WE all advance gladly towards our common heritage of life, liberty and Light, undivided by race or color or creed, united by the same human heart that beats in the bosom of all.” ★

Helen Keller

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“There is a profound shift happening in the world. Those human beings who have been tuned into the subtle energies on the Earth are aware of what is happening. WE are aware not only in our mind and heart ~ but our bodies are feeling the movement of what is coming.

There are two distinct paths of consciousness preparing to move forward, each with their own plan for the future on Earth. The energy feels almost like the break up of a long term LOVE relationship ~ there is some relief and some hesitation to leave ONE another. WE know that there will be an adjustment period before things seem normal again and it won’t be easy at first.

Things are a bit surreal at this time. The age of innocence is about to leave us as WE enter into a time of growing up and waking up to realize who WE truly are. Many will be surprised to find out how asleep the human race has been.

This shift will be easier on those who have learned to access the sacred space of the heart. Those who have found this inner sanctum of creation will be able to hold space for many others during a time of great change.

The things that were so important to us in the last cycle will soon lose their grip on hUmaNITY. In times of change WE are shown the real vibration of things. This is a gift.

Things are speeding up and slowing down at the same time as WE enter the time of no time. Now WE are called to focus on loving ONE another. The boundaries of the past are coming down and WE will soon know the real meaning of Brother/Sisterhood on Earth.” ॐ

Shannon Port

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“hUmaNITY is at a crossroads in our evolutionary cycle, but WE have a choice. WE have a choice to awaken and embrace LOVE as conscious co-creators here on Earth. WE have the choice to release the pain of separation and fear. Each and every ONE of us holds the key to the quantum shift of Earth, and WE make the choice to awaken and be active participants in this shift individually and collectively.

By combining the sacred ancient knowledge of encoded within our DNA with today’s scientific quantum principles WE are empowered to transcend the deeply engrained labels WE/society places upon us. WE ‘see’ beyond the program of social, political and religious frameworks built on fear and are empowered to step outside of the program of limitation and co-create a New World based on foundations of LOVE, compassion, sovereignty and unity.” ★

~ Simone M. Matthews

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“hUmaNITY is evolving, there will be no kings & queens, poor & rich on the New Earth,, but there will be a Brotherhood of the Star, to guide, awake & lead us to the Golden Age where ALL is united & work as ONE, the only work will be the Light-Work that work in the best interest of hUmaNITY, WE will have robots. machines & computers to do the rest. Technology, knowlegde & spirituality will be united as well.”

The world should work as a collective & work as ONE.

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“Only when science and technology are used with human concern in a world in which all of the Earth’s resources are held as the common heritage of all of the Earth’s people can WE truly say that there is intelligent life on Earth.” ✯

~ Jacque Fresco (Architect of the Venus Project)

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

Pushing toward a New Age Era & a New Earth ★

Time for a change & movement amongst The people across the world.

Setting the scene for major changes for hUmaNITY, where demands are being met.

Power & freedom back to the people.

Time for awaken the truth inner reality.

About time for hUmaNITY to become free.

No more financial control.

No more financial stress & enslavement.

A new system for hUmaNITY that works in everyONE´s interest.

Confront your system, confront your goverment.

As ONE vision, WE are all as ONE on a higher perspective.

Overcome your ego weakness.

Know that you are no longer alone on your journey because WE Truly are ONE vision by heart.

WE have been divided as people from society, races, classes, religions etc.

WE have been lied to and controlled since birth. WE need to remember WE are ALL human, brothers and si-stars, in this world together. Its time to let go of our past belief system, our ego’s, and come together as people through LOVE!

It doesnt matter who you are or where you live, WE werent put here to suffer, starve and be controlled. No, WE are humans, capable of unconditional LOVE, compassion and sympathy!! Let’s come together and spread the LOVE, that way WE can bring power to the people!

Become friends anew with your ego & change the old paradigm that have no more place in the future.

Set your sight & intention on mother Earth.

She is the ONE that need your help.

She is our force & vision as ONE ~ ONE divine vision.

Our key to live in harmony & wealth as ONE with our nature source.

No more enslave the Earth & hUmaNITY.

Freedom to be happy & freedom to be a green Earth.

hUmaNITY will learn to operate and co-create our world with awareness, balance and deliberation. A world of harmony and peace amongst nations, races, genders, ideologies and religions.

A world where there is acceptance by all of the many paths available for the human spirit to realize its highest potential through art, music, culture, education, science, religion, adventure and joyous living.

A world where all life on planet Earth lives in balance, harmony and respect.

A world where perfect health, well-being, abundance and profound inner peace are the norm amongst our brothers and si-stars of planet Earth.

A world where science and technology mature to serve the planet in wholesome, productive and abundant ways that feed, clothe, house and nourish the body and spirit of the world’s populations, while nurturing planet Earth’s pristine nature.

A world where sustainable communities are linked together by worthy causes bringing intelligence, wisdom, compassion, sustenance, spirit, and a sense of belonging and unity to everyONE.

A world where effective government abides by the principles of divine harmony and operates from a vision of hUmaNITY’s greater purpose.

A world where the people of planet Earth act as the single being that they are, with vision, intent and conscious creativity while simultaneously honoring and nurturing the divine individuality of each member from birth through wholesome education and a holistically-oriented social and economic structure.

A world where all life on planet Earth joins in a single song of praise and gratitude and reaches out to the heavens for exploration, connection and adventure.

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“To accomplish great things, WE must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.” ★

~ Anatole France

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

“Believing something is possible is to make it come true.” ★

~ Friedrich Hebbel

٠•● Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ

LOVE, ONE Inner Light & a New Earth to EveryONE ★