Healthy profit is essential to a conscious business. But when profit becomes the sole indicator of success, dysfunction is sure to follow. Join Steve Farrell of Humanity’s Team, Chireya Fox & Neil Gaur as we discuss conscious business and the effort taken towards moving all global business operations & interactions in to a harmonious and conscious state of being.

