GaiaPortal: Colors of the Nova Rainbow are now viewed by The Planet of Gaia

Houses of paper are viewed for what they are.

Leaders of the Light battalions clarify the minds of all.

Hope is restored for those perceiving darkness.

Colors of the Nova Rainbow are now viewed by The Planet of Gaia.

This article (Colors of the Nova Rainbow are now viewed by The Planet of Gaia) was originally published on Gaia Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.