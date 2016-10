6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Serrated torches cleave the undesired.

Partialities are massed and deleted.

Fires of Higher Energetics precede the armies of Joy.

Gaia is reborn.

Source: GaiaPortal

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!