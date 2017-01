11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Streamliners command the planetary roadways.

Keleg-miners create the paths.

Fires of celebration inspire the masses.

Heavens are opened to the common beings.

Source: GaiaPortal

