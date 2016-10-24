9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Romeo Baron

There is going to be a grand Cosmic Event that is going to change our reality on a quantum level. Our solar system is now crossing a zone within the galactic cycle. As Earth reaches the “event horizon”, we will experience more Multidimensional reality phenomenon that interconnects all things. Self transforming astral worlds of light will be as clear as sun light. As the veils are lifting we will perceive worlds of unimaginable beauty.

It’s very likely that Obama will be the last puppet “U.S. president” because we are now reaching the planetary dimensional shift, and the current worldwide political system will come to an end soon. Within the next five years, I foresee a restructuring of “governments”, a complete collapse of the monetary system which will be no longer relevant for our evolution.

Many of us are aware that the world has been growing in consciousness & vibration. And the powers that were have been lashing out by doing very bizarre things to further enslave us. In the past they have stopped humanity from reaching the point of exponential growth and evolution because they knew that they would no longer be able to control and exploit the people.

And now… humanity will finally reach this point of exponential growth and evolution throughout the cosmos, and there is NOTHING they can do to stop it this time… We now choose to be Free from the many eons of manipulation.

We are anchoring Divine Light frequencies even more now and it’s going to accelerate in these last days. Justice will prevail as more of us fully embody our multidimensional identity.

There will be no stopping the divine plan, the solid swift towards Unity Consciousness.

A Galactic Wave of Divine Light is approaching us right now and it will culminate in the Event. Understanding that the Event is an active interaction between our global consciousness and the Galactic Center and the Galactic ascending energies.

We are here and we are Ready!

Gregg Prescott, M.S.

This falls exactly into place with the articles that I’ve been writing about Pluto in Capricorn. With Pluto in Capricorn until the year 2023, we will continue to see a collapse of money, government, and religion, which will ultimately give us the opportunity to replace these systems with systems that benefit humanity.

This also concurs with a article and video I made about where the future of humanity is heading. With money and government collapsing, the last and final structure to crumble will be religion. As I mentioned in “Global Unity Project: What The World Needs Right Now“, all religious texts should be four words long: “Love everyone. Respect everything.”

