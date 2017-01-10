Going Within – The Door To Higher Consciousness

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Michelle Walling, CHLC

What does it mean to go within? This question is on the mind of most people who are awakening to the multidimensionalityof this reality. Many people have different experiences but there is one similar thread that all people need to know about.

The meaning of going within

The term “going within” is the method by which we discover who we truly are.

To go within simply means to be with yourself, to listen to yourself and your higher self, and to feel yourself by calming the mind and clearing the clutter; allowing more space for your higher thoughts to enter your being. Michelle Walling

How do I go within?

Going within has been tied to the term meditation, and while this is an excellent way of doing this, there are also other ways that may not be actually termed “meditation”. Most times we go within without realizing it when we are:

Daydreaming

Driving (happens naturally but not the best time to remove your focus!)

Lying in bed before going to sleep and when we wake up

Sitting in nature

Singing, painting, writing, playing music, etc.

Washing dishes, mowing the yard, gardening, or doing a repetitive task

Taking a shower or bath

Reading

Watching TV

If you think about what your mind does while doing one of these tasks, you will realize what it means to go within. It feels like you are removing the focus from the outside world and going off on a little trip inside, right before you catch yourself and bring yourself back into the moment of the task at hand.

The next thing to add is intention. As you sit with yourself, intend to turn off your five senses and withdraw from the world that you are used to existing in. Focus on who you are as consciousness and feel what it is like to be that. Acknowledge this consciousness and intend to bring more of this consciousness into your body.

Having this sense of self awareness strengthens the connection to your higher self by placing your attention there. As you continue to do this, the connection continues to strengthen.

As you practice this, you may or may not see things. Some people receive letters, numbers, or symbols in the mind’s eye. Some people feel a tingling sense of warmth and love. Some people may receive thoughts or movies. However some people may simply receive what they perceive is nothing but is actually the peace and serenity of their true selves.

What will going within do for me?

When you go within, you begin to crack the door open to higher consciousness. Contemplating who we are will re-establish the connection that has been lessened by the last round of genetic manipulation of humanity. Spending the time with yourself to grow this connection opens the door more and more to our multidimensional selves.

When you begin to realize your multidimensional existence, you gain the ability to forgive others and to see things from a higher perspective of love and understanding. You may naturally separate from conflict and from people you do no longer resonate with. You build a sense of truth and knowing within your infinite nature and begin to understand the polarity and duality that exists within you. You realize that you are connected to everything and everyone and the journey for balance begins.

Once you have practiced going within it becomes something that you embody. You are always connected to your multidimensional self and you are able to access this part of you without having to try. This will be the one thread that is the same for everyone at this time. Your life will flow and synchronicity and precognition will appear to show you the way. This is truly the biggest benefit of going within and is the one thing that must be experienced on an individual basis to fully understand. Take the time to yourself to reflect on who and what you are and the magic will begin!

Michelle Walling, CHLC is a Holistic Life Coach, international public speaker, writer, webmaster, and radio show host. In 2013, Michelle started her public career as a spiritual, metaphysical, and esoteric contributing writer for In5d.com and bodymindsoulspirit.com. Michelle is the webmaster for MichelleWalling.com, cosmicstarseeds.com, thestarchildren.net, and howtoexitthematrix.com, and is the co-creator of WooWooMedia.com. Michelle is the host of In5d’s Cosmic Awakening Show and In5d Network. Her personal Facebook page can be found here.

Source: Mind Body Soul Spirit

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!