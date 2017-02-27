GoldFish Report: Ascension Roundtable with Cobra, Alfred Lambremont-Webre, Rob Potter & More!

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



On GoldFish Report No 79, Co-Hosts Louisa and Steve welcome COBRA, Alfred Lambremont-Webre, Rob Potter, Mary Rodwell, Maree Batchelor, M.D. and Benjamin Change Ungerman to a fascinating conference about Ascension by uniting these Light Workers, their respective fields of expertise, research, healing, art, music, philosophy, logistics and esoteric and spiritual perspectives about Ascension.

The guests highlight their evidence for Ascension and their personal experience of ascension at this present point in time.

Cobra makes a plea to all viewers to aprticipate in an important Meditation for Sunday February 26, 2017 and you can go to his blog for details at http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/0….

For information about Alfred Lambremont-Webre plese visit www.newsinsideout.com.

For Mary Rodwell please visit www.maryrodwell.com.au and www.acern.com.au, and for Maree Batchelor, M.D. please visit www.mareebatchelor.com.

For Rob Potter please visit www.thepromiserevealed.com

For Benjamin Change Ungerman please visit http://www.oscarthedragon.com/.

