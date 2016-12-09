13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Untwine

The highest powers in creation are unconditionally willing to grant you all you need in every aspect of life, to be your truest, whole self, which is richer than a natural jacuzzi in the ocean on a crystal beach in Sirius with your whole soul family, richer than an interstellar travel through galactic highways in your Light body. And the deepest truth is that deep down, you are these highest powers. Know that you can relax and allow yourself to have everything you need, in every moment, without struggling, with ease, materially, physically, energetically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually. When you are in this relaxation, it is much easier to be this highest power in every moment.

Source: Recreating Balance

