Have You Spiritually Outgrown the Matrix Yet?

By Dylan Charles

Information is only valuable if it can be used to advance your life in some meaningful way. If it doesn’t serve that purpose, then it is just a distraction from living.

And the crux of the matrix is distraction.

When you’re distracted from creating and living a meaningful and positive life, the matrix wins. When you’ve no time to give to imagining what this life might look like or feel like if you were in control, the matrix wins.

It’s not that the matrix is a top-down conspiracy led by a round table of cigar smoking suits. It’s really a system of compliance, complacency and comfort. In other words, we all contribute to it in our own way. With our own free will, we all put bricks in this wall, because it’s what everyone else is doing, and we feel like it’s what we should also be doing.

This is the whole paradigm of consumer living, celebrity culture, the endless drama of political spectacle, and the endless desire to stand out in the herd. Think of the social media corral and what a waste of energy all that is.

If you’re paying attention to your life, though, you eventually see through this.

All of the conspiracy theories, bad news, world events, suppressed history, and collective speculation at some point must be recognized as necessary stepping-stones on your way to total awakening.

Their purpose in your soul journey is to jolt you out of contemporary consciousness and get you looking at the reality of your life, the brevity of it, and the pressing need to move on with being yourself in spite of any and all forces that wish to conquer and control your spirit.

It’s a process of outgrowing the matrix, and if you’re really paying attention you’ll instinctively know when it’s time to jump ship and move beyond these narratives and false realities. Your intuition will tell you when you’ve had enough and when it’s time to move on.

Carl Jung’s work details a process he referred to as individuation, which is a keen way of looking at this. The matrix is the group and we are trained to be members of this herd. But this is not our truest nature. Deep down, we are spiritual beings, capable of infinite levels of individuality and awareness, but when this awareness is choked down and focused on the material here and now, being part of the herd is what feels good. Until it doesn’t, then you’re on your own. Blissfully on your own, carving your own path and creating your own trail.

So, have you spiritually outgrown the matrix yet? Has your spirit seen enough and learned enough to tell the difference between an existence in the rabbit hole and an existence in the realm of infinite possibility?

Is your spirit ready to fly above and beyond the walls of the psychological prison ensnaring most of us?

It’s perfectly OK if it has not. It will someday, though, so hang on and don’t give up.

In my experience as a member of the alternative media, I’ve learned that the vast majority of people out there are still seeking confirmation of their worst fears in the morass of endless information available to us. And it’s often the darkest and lowest of frequencies that have the most gravity and the most pull. The gnarly stuff pulls us in and works to keep us down.

It’s our job, however, as individuals to evolve beyond this and rise above this. When we do, the fear is the first thing to go, and true freedom is the first reward.

Not to beat to death the metaphor of the matrix, but there is a short scene in the Matrix Trilogy which puts images to this idea. Food for thought, so enjoy.

Dylan Charles is the editor of Waking Times and co-host of Redesigning Reality, both dedicated to ideas of personal transformation, societal awakening, and planetary renewal. His personal journey is deeply inspired by shamanic plant medicines and the arts of Kung Fu, Qi Gong and Yoga. After seven years of living in Costa Rica, he now lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he practices Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and enjoys spending time with family. He has written hundreds of articles, reaching and inspiring millions of people around the world.

This article (Have You Spiritually Outgrown the Matrix Yet?) was originally published on Waking Times and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Rise Earth.