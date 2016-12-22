Here’s the Most Effective Way to Connect with Your Spirit Guides

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Laurie Barraco

Spirit guides are non-physical light beings. We have soul contracts with all of our spirit guides that have been formulated before we came into physical form. They bring us guidance, support as well as protection, wisdom and are a link to the non-physical realms. As we evolve, they evolve as well, this is the agreement we have with them.

Learning about your spirit guides is an area that people are fascinated with. The most frequently asked psychic question I am asked about this subject is, “What is the most effective way to connect to my spirit guides?” I have found that the most effective way to connect with your spirit guides is through meditation. In meditation, you may ask your guides their names, why they are working with you, what you can do to grow and heal as well as any other questions you may have for them.

I have created a meditation that will help you to connect you with your guides. This meditation has been used by thousands of clients and many have had profound and positive experiences with this guided meditation. I encourage you to use it as often as you wish.

Spirit Guide Meditation

Sit straight up in your chair with feet flat on the floor. You may wish to say a prayer or state your intentions now. In whatever way feels comfortable to you, express gratitude, a sincere intent to work with your teacher, a prayer to Spirit, and a request for safety in your travels.

When you are ready, take a deep cleansing breath and envision a golden white light coming down upon your crown. Watch as the light moves through you slowly, going down through the head, throat, into the torso, down the arms, and out your fingertips. As the light comes out your fingertips, it encircles the outer parameters of your body. The light proceeds down through your legs and into the floor. Imagine this beautiful light pushing out all negative energy from your body. You’re cleansed, refreshed and safe.

ake a couple of deep breaths to relax, pushing away any tension or anxiety on the exhale.

Envision yourself walking down a path. Pay attention to what you see. Without straining just relax and look about. What do you notice as you casually stroll slowly down the trail? Take note of the colors, shapes, objects, and fragrances you experience with your senses.

Continue to breathe slowly while walking at a comfortable relaxed pace, enjoying the view and allowing images to come to you gently.

Listen as the wind blows, the birds chirp, and or whatever sounds you are able to hear as you glide along the path.

Take a deep breath.

Are there any fragrances that stand out to you? Can you smell flowers, trees, the beach? What does your environment reveal to you in this moment?

Keep walking and enjoy the sights along this path.

As you continue, take a look to your right, what do you see? Now look to the left, what do you see on this side? Continue to breathe slowly, nice and relaxed breaths. Look above and below, take it all in.

In the distance you see a small home. This is an inviting and cozy looking home. It is very inviting. Pay attention to what it looks like as you walk towards it. Continue to walk toward the house, taking in all of the details and impressions.

You are now in front of the house. Walk up to the door but don’t go inside yet. You’re about to meet your spirit guide, who is your teacher and has been with you for a long time. He or she is ready to meet you and to begin a deeper relationship with you. You are loved and accepted in this place.

Take another deep breath, and on the exhale open the door.

Take a look around and take note of what this sanctuary looks like. In the future this space may change in time as you frequent this healing sanctuary.

In the middle of the room you see a table and two chairs. Take a seat, and then look up. The being across from you is your spirit guide.

What do they look like? Take a moment to soak in all of the love, wisdom and beauty of your spirit guide.

When you are ready, you may begin your conversation with them or simply sit and be in their presence.

Take as long as you need with your guide.

When you are finished communicating with your spirit guide, be sure to thank them for their guidance and assistance. Gently, rise and push your chair in, turn to the door and return to the path you traveled along before.

Take your time coming back to the present moment and please take the time to write down your experience.

Feel free to record this meditation for yourself and play it back as often as you wish. Sometimes it is easier to meditate listening to a guided meditation with your own voice.

The photo I have included in this article is a commissioned work by Lisa Hunt. Having a picture or painting of your guide as a focal point can certainly help you with the connection to your guides. If you are interested in having a portrait done by Lisa Hunt simply follow this link – Lisa Hunt Art.

Remember, that the relationships with your spirit guides will change over time and most likely new guides may come in for specific purposes to help you at any given time and they are with you to assist and guide you with love, wisdom and protection.

Blessings and Light,

Laurie

Laurie Barraco is a professional intuitive counselor, medium, author, recording artist, teacher and the owner of The Mystical Moon, a healing center in Fort Myers, Florida. Laurie offers readings, courses and healing products through The Mystical Moon Online Store. You can connect with her at The Mystical Moon Facebook Page.

Source: Conscious Life News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!