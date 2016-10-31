Holding the Light: Visualizing the Future

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Judi Lynch

In this time of great chaos and spiritual evolution, we all have our roles to play. Some of us are activators, while some of us are motivators. Our ever-changing lives all have unique purpose and themes to understand in our personalities, forms of expression, and creativity. Existence takes each of us on a future journey to discover our emotional strengths, spiritual connections, and metaphysical abilities. Everyone has a light to shine in their own unique way.

In current society, it is incredibly necessary in times of fear, change and anxiety to bring in positive thoughts, actions and motivations. Now, more than ever, we need to hold onto the light that brought us here. To live in reality means to face the challenges that humanity has created and aspire for better understanding of our purposes, to be heard.

It can certainly seem like we have many souls who incarnated here to start fires, make judgments and declare war on mankind. In those people we witness what the lower vibrations can manifest with negative energy and toxic thoughts. They help to wake us up in unity for our light to increase instead of dim. We are not here to cower in fear and anxiety but to overcome those feelings of hopelessness with courage. In learning to own who we are, we believe without fear of persecution.

We need the light bearers who work to lift others up onto the higher ground. We have people among us with new ideas, methods and discoveries to do just that. Those who dare to aim for what is beyond the stars into the possibilities of tomorrow’s miracles use every option and future theory to their advantage. Many people are here to motivate our compassion to take action on changing what can bring us harm. The peacemakers and protectors of this world have a unique mission in which to find balance between what we see as good and evil among us.

It’s easy to tell ourselves and others to turn off the television, become more spiritual and less materialistic. Better yet, why not gather together and demand that the programming offered become more intellectual, beneficial and enlightening to humanity? Why do we turn it off instead of offer alternatives to educate people to evolve? Do we really need another program where people are allowed to bully, hit and abuse each other in awful ways? Do we really need to know everyone’s personal business in a million reality shows about nothing? Why did it come to this when we have the technology to land on Mars? Do we really need another crime or murder drama?

Not only horribly graphic, disgusting and disturbing they are putting out incredibly negative energy with a generous dose of anxiety ridden fear. There really are more good guys than evil ones, we should be reminded of this. We don’t need more examples of bad behavior. Our children and grandchildren need hope, positive roles models and tools to manifest a brighter future for everyone on the planet. Instead of watching people kick each other and pull each other’s hair, maybe we could watch them heal each other with unconditional love, compassion and a humor that doesn’t disrespect anyone. Now there’s a concept.

Every single one of us is here to shine a light on something, to bring awareness to a cause, to be a catalyst for great present and future change, to be an example of why change is needed. It has become a necessary art to learn how to discern the energies and motives of those around us to keep ourselves in light minded thought.

We are here to hold the light no matter what seems like darkness around us. Just like the sun lights the Earth every day, we hold the energy that sustains us in this Universe. All the creative forces, all those who heal others, grow food, rescue animals know the meaning of cooperation is necessary in our survival. We have so much we could share with each other if we know how to shine a light on our voices, passions, skills and dreams together. This is how we build understanding, holding the light to outshine our fears in moving forward.

Judi Lynch is a psychic medium, intuitive counselor, healing channel and author. She is president of the Crystal Healing Foundation, Inc., a 501(c) spiritual charity, and featured columnist for OM Times Magazine. She has authored two books, Friends with Lights and Conscious Ascension, and has read for clients all over the world. To learn more or contact for a session see psychicmediumjudilynch.com, or email judi@ judilynch.com.

Source: OM Times

