Imminent Change

2 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By John Helios

I think we (collectively, us human beings on this planet) have gotten to a point where we are all being prodded to look to our very core, our very foundations, to question who we are and what our purpose is here. I think this is a natural process, and some people are more aware of it at different levels than others.

There is a motive force behind this, and it’s evident everywhere. It’s shaking things up. For many people, we’ll see this in world governments and politics, now so evidently rife with corruption now finally coming to the surface. There is nothing left for these systems but to change.

Anyway, whatever the motive force is, we have to recognize at some point that we are not the ones in control here. We live on a gigantic beautiful planet, and our bodies are clay borrowed from her body. We are cells that reside on this larger body that is Earth. She’s in charge, and she’s making changes, and it affects us. Looks like the end of an era, and the beginnings of a new one.No matter what we think – no matter what the “argument”, what’s so very clear as the imperative now: We must change ourselves.

But for this change to happen, the old system has to be purged. So, we’re seeing the old system marked by victim-hood move to one of self empowerment, if that’s what we so choose. But… we have to question ourselves first, break things down before we too can change ourselves. So, perhaps we’ll hear some whining on the way. Some people will be forced to look at regions of their psyche they have never explored before. And yes, they will become frightened. The “warehouse within” is indeed huge, and filled with contents we would have never possibly imagined.

What’s cool about this warehouse: Once we accept its existence and decide to journey and explore its contents, one will find the exploration is indeed worth the effort, for we will encounter so much – some of which is filled with wonder and great reward.

You will feel honored and thankful to have witnessed such things.

This article (Imminent Change) was originally published on Helious Journal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Transients.