Implants, Energetic Attacks, And Magic Manifestation

Many lightworkers have been attacked recently by people pretending to be of the Light. Curses, implants, and energetic attacks are amongst many of the ways various people have been attacked.

Be cognizant of how your Free Will comes into play when agreeing to have implant removal or curses bounded because when other people help to clear you, they may also be giving you NEW and FAR WORSE implants.

Host Michelle Walling speaks candidly about recent energetic attacks, implants, reptilians, and how all has been shown to her as an experience in order to master 3d so that 5d will magnetize toward her.

Topics of discussion:

Agents in the matrix

Black magic and curses

Implants and how they are used

What to do in an energetic attack

What to do if your children are attacked

Future shows and focus on manifestations for wayshowers, lightworkers, healers, etc.

How the veil is being lifted

How every experience, good or bad, helps you grow and master 3D

