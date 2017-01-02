The Most Incredible Ways To Raise Your Vibration

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lance Schuttler

When it comes down to it, the most important thing we can to do help transform ourselves and the world for the better is to raise our own vibration. As it has been stated by numerous indigenous teachers in the past and confirmed by quantum physics today, everything is connected by a unified vibratory field. It only makes sense then that if we are to help improve the world around us, we must improve ourselves. We must raise our own vibration to raise the collective’s vibration. Here are some of the most incredible ways to do just that.

1. Flower essences: Though flower essences are different than essential oils, they are nonetheless one of the most potent ways to raise your vibration. Flower essences help us to process and heal things that are going on with our emotional state. In other words, they are nutrients for the soul. Dr. Edward Bach, who helped to bring much awareness to flower essences talked about the benefits of them, “The action of the flower essences raises the vibration of the being…they cure by flooding the body with the beautiful vibrations of the highest nature, in whose presence there is the opportunity for disease to melt away like snow in sunshine.”

2. Earthing/Grounding: Earthing or grounding is the practice of having skin contact with some part of the Earth. The most common form of this is having your bare feet stand on the Earth, but can also be accomplished with having your hands touch a tree. Doing this begins to balance the electrochemical state of the body because of the negative ions the Earth emits. Negative ions act as antioxidants (free-radical scavengers) by pairing up with the free radicals and rendering them neutral. Thus, pain, inflammation and anything out of balance begins to move towards balance, or homeostasis. There have been several studies that have shown how grounding helps with pain reduction, wounding healing, balancing of the circadian rhythm to help improve sleep, as well as helping to shift a person’s brainwaves to the alpha state, which is great for a calm and balanced, yet alert and fully awake state of mind. In terms of frequency and vibration, the negative ions that we absorb from the Earth quite literally improve the flow of electricity within our body. According to Dr. Jerry Tennant, electrical activity within the body is how we improve and maintain health and life: “Chronic disease is always defined by having low body voltage. One cannot cure chronic disease without inserting enough electrons to achieve -50mV (millivolts). One must have the raw materials necessary to make new cells and to eliminate the toxins or infections present that will damage the new cells. You can take all the medications you like and do as much surgery as you like, but you will not heal unless you have -50mV, raw materials (nutrients) and lack of toxins.”

3. Fulvic Acid: Continuing with the theme of improving electrical activity within the body, we’ll look at fulvic acid, which is the strongest anti-oxidant known with over 14 tetratrillion electrons that it can donate or receive. This renders free radicals neutral and harmless. Fulvic acid also is one of the richest sources of electrolytes, which helps to restore electrochemical balance within the body, and ensures electrical output capability remains strong and vibrant. It is excellent at detoxifying the body, transporting nutrients and even neutralizing radioactive substances that sometimes find their way into the body. There are numerous other benefits of consuming fulvic acid, but it must be ensured that the source of the fulvic acid one uses is optimal. Optimally Organic says their fulvic is best when it is water-extracted from lush vegetation and not from a dried rock bed.

4. Removing Alcohol: Alcohol is a well-known depressant and can bring out the darker aspects of ourselves when consumed. Removing it from your life is a sure way to continuously raise your vibration.

5. Burning Sage: Burning sage has also long been used to clear away negative energy. It has also been scientifically proven to help clear harmful bacteria from the air. For us, when we are around people, whether it is as school, work or running an errand, we naturally pick up energy that other people emit. Sage helps us to clear away any negative energy we make have picked up from other people. Doing this after you come home for the day can help raise your vibration by clearing away other people’s energy. It helps us maintain our energy field and maintain our own unique vibration.

6. Solfeggio frequencies: The Solfeggio frequencies are a 6-tone scale that was used in ancient Gregorian chants but was apparently “lost” by the Catholic church. In the mid-1970’s Dr. Joseph Puleo rediscovered the Solfeggio scale when he was researching numerological patterns within the Bible. Modern science now shows us that all frequencies have a direct effect on our cells. Some frequencies are health-promoting, while others are health-diminishing. The solfeggio frequencies are very beneficial. With respect to 528 Hz, it corresponds with Mi on the Solfeggio musical scale. In Latin, Mira gestorumtranslates roughly to “miracle” or “resound the wonders.” Quite interestingly, 528 Hz is a frequency genetic biochemists have used to repair broken DNA. This audio track on Youtube contains all of the solfeggio frequencies and is a wonderful way to raise your vibration, whether you are relaxing around the home or doing work at the computer.

7. Rhodiola rosea: Rhodioloa rosea is an adaptogenic herb that has numerous benefits, including being a strong anti-oxidant, one of the best herbs for all cardiovascular issues, an anti-depressant, anti-cancer properties and loads of other benefits. What is most interesting about rhodiola is it’s effect on bio-photon emission. Bio-photons are the scientific wording for the spiritual concept of a person’s “aura.” The less amount of bio-photon emission, the more energy the person has. In other words, when there is a high amount of bio-photon emission, there is more fatigue in the person. Studies have shown that consuming rhodiola rosea helped to decrease the amount of bio-photon emission. Thus, people consuming rhodiola had a stronger bioenergetic field (aura) and had less fatigue than the placebo group.

8. Affirmations: Writing down and speaking aloud positive affirmations is a great way to shift our mindsets around beliefs we may have that don’t serve our highest good. Some examples could be: I am happy. I am abundant. I am confident. I am free. I am at peace with myself and those around me. For more on affirmations, positive self-talk and how powerful our words (vibrations and frequencies) really are, look into this article: Two Powerful and Transformational Words That Will Change Your Life.

9. Nature: Though it is obvious, nature is the ultimate healer. Stepping outside and breathing deeply, going on a walk, or sitting in the healing sunshine are all wonderful ways to help raise our vibration. We are biological beings. It only makes sense that connecting with the ultimate biological system (our Earth) is healing and uplifting to us. Science even knows this eternal truth. Dr. Joe Dispenza has said, “In clinical studies, we have proven that 2 hours of nature sounds a day significantly reduce stress hormones up to 800% and activates 500-600 DNA segments known to be responsible for healing and repairing the body.”

What are your thoughts? Which of these help you raise your vibration? What other methods do you use to raise your vibration?

Lance Schuttler graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Health Science-Health Coaching and offers health coaching services through his website Orgonlight Health. You can follow the Orgonlight Health Facebook page or visit the website for more information on how to receive health coaching for yourself, your friend or family member as well as view other inspiring articles.

Image Credit 1, 2, 3, 4

Source: The Mind Unleashed

