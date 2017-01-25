How to Initiate Contact with Your Higher Self

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Nikki Colombo

The Ascended Master Sri Yukteswar ( Living In The Heart; Drunvallo Melchezadek) says no one in India would consider initiating any spiritual ceremony without Being in a certain state of mind!

Ground yourself by immersing you feet in the earth, this will discharge the electromagnetic energy built up from electronics’s including computers, TV’s and phones.

1. Start with The Unity Breath Meditation video, see link below. it’s easy and takes about 5 minutes.

2. You have a lower self known as Mother Earth, your Middle self ( this reality we’re in now) and your Higher Self, who can see further down the flow of life from a birds eye view much more than you can!!

First go within ( innate knowing/intuition) and ask permission from your lower self, if you FEEL a yes, then proceed.

3. When you feel you are ready to connect with your higher self, write down on paper using your own words and ask your higher self if this connection is real. You want your higher self to prove to yourself that this test will be spiritually healthy for your evolution.

Write down something like, ” In this reality, what can I do physically that will prove to me that I’ve really made a connection with you, proving in my heart and mind for the greatest good for my spiritual growth.”

4. Enter into the Merkaba Meditation , link below:

Note: When asked to pulse, think of white light from the top of your Crown Chakra by crossing your eyes a little and looking at your top Chakra, start to visualize a pulse of white light ( like lightening) shooting through the center of your body, through all of your Chakras and pushing it down to the core of the earth.

5. Remain in the meditation for 30 minutes until you are very still and ask your Higher self to come forth. When you feel it’s presence, coming from your heart, ask for the request you made on paper.

Feel the prana moving through your body, then listen and wait. You might see colors and know what they mean, each person will have their own unique answer come forth.

It might not happen the first time, but keep trying, have fun with it and let me know how you go.

I resonate with music, I’m rehearsing songs in my head all the time. It wasn’t a week later that I noticed I would be singing a song that just happened to pop in my head or come on the radio that would correlate to the events in my daily life at the precise moment and be an answer to a question I was contemplating. When i noticed this pattern I started to cry happy tears, I said ” of course! Its so obvious to me now!” I wanted proof again!!! so I ran downstairs and put on the radio and you’ll never guess what song came on, Drop The Pilot by Joan Armatrading! I felt tingles resonating down my spine.!! For me, “Drop the Pilot” – meaning for me to surrender the tight grip on my steering wheel of life and ” Fly my balloon ” – meaning – trust and faith in my higher ( softer, in alignment with my flowing) self.

“Animal, mineral, physical, spiritual, I’m the one you need, I’m the one you need.”

I never really liked that song, but I do now!

This process is an external conformation , but it is also best to go within and tap into your inner knowing as well, This creates balance.

Nikki Colombo experienced a full blown spontaneous Kundalini Rising event in 2007 that catapulted a “Starseed Awakening” opening her third eye to perceive multidimensional realities and communication with the Evolutionary forces of Light known as the Melchizedek Guardians. Her spiritual mission is to support humanity through its evolution with education and awareness and by consulting the impacts of the energy shifts upon the planet, and human consciousness. She is an Empath, Intuitive, Spiritual Guide and Healer, NDE- Near Death Experiencer, a Walk In, Researcher, Writer, Psychic, Astrologist, Numerologist, Contactee, ET Experiencer, Chakra Clearer, Starseed and Tarot Reader. You can personal message me for Private Consultations, Guest Workshops, Retreats and Events. I perform all intuitive guidance under the most inspirational, Spiritual and Sacred Insight to ensure the highest value it is delivered to my clients serving you with the full extent of my knowledge, wisdom, skills and talents. Contact Online Facebook Page

Source: Contact Online Magazine

Via: In5D

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!