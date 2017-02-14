James Gilliland and Kauilapele on As You Wish Radio

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



James and KP recently had the chance to meet in person for the first time on Maui and tonight they discuss the awakening of the planet, the changing energies of Hawai’i and Trump’s continued shaking up of old paradigms.

Kauilapele (KP) is a Spirit of Light working with energies on this planet, primarily in Hawai’i, to assist in humanity’s ascension process and help bring about the New Earth.

His energy missions have taken him from the Big Island of Hawai’i to neighbor islands (Oahu, Kauai, Maui), Peru, Bolivia, Egypt, and Turtle Island (North America) in 2013, where he “double-infinity-ed” the continent.

He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry, after which he worked for several years at 3M company. After moving to Hawai’i, he was production plant manager/laboratory manager/research director (all at the same time) for a locally owned cleaning products business, where he developed over 50 new products. Later he started his own consulting business, and eventually co-invented and helped develop nutritional products derived from the coffee fruit.

He is also an occasional professional musician, primarily performing Hawaiian music and slack key guitar. For several years he was an annual performer at the Kona Coffee Festival. His music website is LetYourJoyShine.com.

He has a great love for coffee (particularly mochas) and can often be found at Kona Coffee and Tea on Palani, in Kailua Kona.

He started the KP blog in 2010, and posts daily articles relevant to the transformation of planet Earth, where the readership typically reaches 15-30,000 views per day.

I recently had the gift of spending some time in conscious conversation with KP on Maui and from that conversation invited KP to share his insights with you during tonight’s interview.

Be Well

James, ECETI

This article (Tonight 2-11-17… “As You Wish Talk Radio Tonight Saturday Feb 11th 8pm PT Guest: KP – host of Kauilapele’s Blog”) was originally published on Kauilapele’s Blog and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

