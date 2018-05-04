Friday, May 4
The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»Laura Eisenhower on Fade to Black with Jimmy Church
Editor's Pick

Laura Eisenhower on Fade to Black with Jimmy Church

By No Comments

Laura Eisenhower is a Global Alchemist, Cosmic Mythologist and Intuitive Astrologist. She is an internationally acclaimed speaker who has presented her work world wide. Laura is the great-granddaughter of President Dwight David Eisenhower.

She is one of the leading researchers on: Health, Exopolitics, Alchemy, Metaphysics, and Ancient History. Laura works to free us from the 3-D holographic time-loop, False Archonic systems and the Military Industrial Complex with their hidden agendas so we can take our power back.

Tonight we are going to discuss world events… and how to fight the darkness that seems to be the hidden agenda of the media and world and corporate leaders.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/laura.magdaleneeisenhower

This article (Laura Eisenhower on Fade to Black with Jimmy Church) was originally published on Fade to Black and syndicated by The Event Chronicle

Related:

President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Great Granddaughter Speaks About His Meeting With Extraterrestrials
Laura Eisenhower: ET invasion has already occurred and governments do not want us to know
Whistleblower Laura Eisenhower, President Eisenhower’s Great Grand Daughter, Outs Secret Mars Colony Project
Laura Eisenhower’s Mars Story Confirmed via CNN, Time Footage & Satellite Photos
Archons: Exorcising Hidden Controllers with Robert Stanley and Laura Eisenhower
Disclosure Presentations From Laura Eisenhower, Michael Salla, Niara Isley & More!
Laura Eisenhower: To truly unplug, one must live from their core essence
Laura Eisenhower: The Inner Shift into Higher Earth Energies
You Do Not Need a PHD in Spirituality to Ascend – with Laura Eisenhower (video) 
Laura Eisenhower: Mars Agenda & Secret Space Program
Empower Your Galactic DNA — Laura Eisenhower
Laura Eisenhower: Global Alchemy, Mythology and Exopolitical Astrology
Interview with Laura Eisenhower, Parts 1 & 2: UFOs, Mars Agenda, Illuminati Origins, Positive Timeline, and Teleportation

Related Posts

Leave A Reply