Meditation Technique To Perceive Reality Beyond The Matrix

This three part open eye meditation is recommended in order to practice perceiving the real reality beyond the matrix. You will also be able to:

Reconnect your 12 circuits of life force

Activate your pineal gland

Activate your connection source consciousness

Collapse matrix programming

Imprint your DNA in order to unlock the limitations

Bring the past and present into the future

Renounce all contracts and declare your sovereignty

“When it has ended it will begin. Seek a peaceful space, enjoy, integrate, transform…. celebrate”

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Via: How to Exit the Matrix

