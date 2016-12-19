Meditation Technique To Perceive Reality Beyond The Matrix

This three part open eye meditation is recommended in order to practice perceiving the real reality beyond the matrix. You will also be able to:
- Reconnect your 12 circuits of life force
- Activate your pineal gland
- Activate your connection source consciousness
- Collapse matrix programming
- Imprint your DNA in order to unlock the limitations
- Bring the past and present into the future
- Renounce all contracts and declare your sovereignty
“When it has ended it will begin. Seek a peaceful space, enjoy, integrate, transform…. celebrate”
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3