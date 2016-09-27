Mercury Moves Direct: Thinking Supportive Thoughts

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Shannon Hugman

If the past month has felt foggy, wacky and turned you upside down do not fear; relief is not far away. This is because the planet Mercury will be shifting direct the same day the Sun begins is annual journey through the sign of Libra.

For the past month Earth has been treading through the wounds. Mucking our way through collective and personal wounds is not a walk in the park but it’s such a pivotal part of the human experience.

We must recognize what’s broken in order to fix it. We must acknowledge the wounds in order to heal them.

We have been shown over the last month what we don’t want. We’ve been taught how and where we have been sabotaging ourselves. Most of this has been going on in our thought processes.

More than anything else it’s time to change the way we think. When you change the way you think, life responds accordingly. Our wounds are not our enemies, they are a call for awareness and recognition. In order to recognize the highest versions of ourselves we’ve had to come to terms with where we’ve been cutting ourselves short. That story has ended.

Now is the time to cheer ourselves on, in fact you deserve nothing less than a standing ovation.

The fact that you are here reading these words speaks volumes for your evolution. You being here is a sign that your awareness is expanding. As awareness expands infinite potential infuses reality and the impossible becomes possible.

Life is saying “abandon the struggle, open your mind to the possibilities and centre in a space of worthiness”. You are enough. In fact your more than enough. Recognize that within yourself. You are the only one denying yourself happiness. Sometimes that is hard to stomach when we have identified with victimhood; this is not about shaming yourself but recognizing who you truly are.

The changing of the seasons is bringing a much anticipated shift in energy. This is now time to reap the harvests of the soul seeds we have planted. It has been a monumental year as far as internal transformation goes. It may feel as if it’s all uphill but the downward slope is coming.

Soon reality will catch up and you will understand why it was important for internal shifts to occur. The inner precedes the outer; a new reality is forming. The best thing you can do for yourself is strive to maintain harmony in your thinking. Become mindful when thoughts are out of balance and do your best to restore balance. All is well and exciting things are on the horizon.

Harvest time is upon us.

Shannon Hugman is an astrologer, artist, emotional healer and more.

www.shannonhugmanastrology.com

Follow Shannon on Social Media to receive daily astrology forecasts!

Facebook: Shannon Hugman

Instagram: @shannonhugman

Periscope: Shannon Hugman

Follow Shannon on Periscope for daily live broadcasted forecasts, download the app and search for shannonhugman.

Source: The Master Shift