Goddess Warrior Video in 432Hz

By Jonathan Carty

Please allow me to express the interference I experienced, yet again, with creating another Goddess Energy video. I had to re-edit and re-render this video so many times to get it to what I wanted. Little things were going wrong during the rendering process. I demanded verbally that there be no further interference and that everything would go the way I wanted it to, and after that I had no problems.

I also turned my internet off just in case there were any physical beings who wished to interfere with the creating of this video. I hope you will all enjoy this video as it was very frustrating trying to get out. Light and love!

This article (New Goddess Warrior Video) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.