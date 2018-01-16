For New Readers: Importance of Revoking Contracts with Dark Forces

38 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Therese Zumi

TZ here: Cobra and the Resistance Movement have reminded us years ago of the importance of annulling any contracts that we as Lightworkers might have with dark forces. We could have had these contracts and yet be quite unaware of them. They could have been contracts that we felt forced to agree with, to survive in some earlier incarnation, or possibly have agreed to between lives, where archons and their minions have also been controlling and manipulating us, posing as light beings. So, whatever – whenever these contracts might have been made we do not want them now! We can revoke them now on all timelines, all dimensions, past present and future. So, IF you read this and have not decreed aloud (write down if it feels stronger) that you wish to end all negative contracts to be the free sovereign being that you are then I strongly suggest that you do so now. Please spread this information to anyone that you know that might be in need of it.

This article here explains this very well in great detail:

http://recreatingbalance1.blogspot.se/2015/12/ending-contract-system.html

Therese Zumi

www.veritasgalacticsweden.net

