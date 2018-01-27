New Video: The Change (Ascension) 432Hz

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I was inspired to make this video today while contemplating the many changes occurring in my own life and the lives of everyone else involved in this ascension process. I was guided to find some caterpillar to butterfly footage which symbolizes this transformation. I hope you will enjoy it and I wish everyone much love!

Information from this video came from the following link:

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2016/03/the-ascension-plan.html

