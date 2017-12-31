10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I have been guided to do my part in attempting to spread a protocol to assist those who are suffering from chronic pain. Pleiadians via Cobra recently released a simple mental command for easing chronic pain which other people and now myself have created a video for so that it garners more attention.

Simply think in your head or say out loud ‘Command PB Stardust‘ and Pleiadians will access your nervous system and provide relief. They are reporting an 80% success rate and are sadly not getting as much participation as they would like. The more people that participate and make use of it the more protocols we will get for other things.

More information about this protocol can be found at the following links:

https://prepareforchange.net/2017/11/27/command-pb-stardust-new-pleiadian-protocol-to-ease-physical-pain-drastically-reduce-suffering-on-this-planet/

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/11/physical-intervention.html

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/11/situation-update.html

If you do decide to use it, please leave a comment saying if it works or doesn’t work. Thank you for your time everyone and much love!

This article (New Video: Command PB Stardust (Chronic Pain Relief Protocol) 432Hz) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.