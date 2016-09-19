Planetary Shift Timeline

3 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



by Romeo Baron,

The Fall Equinox 2016 will allow another huge acceleration of ascension energies to blast through the Christic Grids of Mother Earth. And then the Winter Solstice, the final BLAST of cosmic light energy coming from the Collective Consciousness of the Elohim Guardians, including the alliance of the cosmos. When this great explosion of divine light flows throughout the planet, Everything Will Change!

* This Fall will bring the first stage of the planetary shift; the opening of Ascension portals that will allow all the Star gates to activate. The opening the Ascension Portals will be completed and this will allow the original Christ light consciousness to REMOVE anything that is not in harmonic alignment with the original divine plan for mother Earth. This is what will truly shift us into a new Earth reality.

* The great awakening commences between September 22nd and October 21st. The big energy wave will unleash the Truth and it will mark the end of the false reality and the outdated modalities. It will mark the beginning of the new Earth reality in the unified field of consciousness.

* In this Ascension cycle, the soul will see past events transmuted into the frequency of completion. We will transmute all previous experiences and emotions in the highest frequencies of Source. There will be a Huge activation of Cosmic Memory for many thousands of human beings. This is the time of remembering who we really are. Our Starry Families will make sure to make it to our Graduation at the end of this year 2016.

* When we speak of the “Second Coming of Christ”, it means we will be returning back to the vibration of God Source, the frequency associated with the Absolute Divine; Christ Consciousness. This is what we have to look forward to in the Fall of 2016, the return of the Cosmic Christ Consciousness.

* The Cartel will be exposed. Corrupt Pharmacy will be exposed. All Corruption will be exposed. Everything! This will continue on through the second half of 2016. And then a brand new Earth reality will appear after the Truth Sets us free from the layers and layers of lies that we have been living in.

* By the end of 2016 after two high dimensional frequency waves of the Cosmic Christ Light consciousness pours into the Christic Grids of Mother Earth, the collective consciousness will be changed so much, that the controllers will just Loose their control.

* There will be a mothership that will arrive in the 4th quarter 2016. The City-Size Ship was created by the Elohim Guardians with the help of the Galactic humanities of the cosmos. The good people will live their until the earth changes are completed. We are in the FINAL STAGE of this process that will complete by the end of 2016.

* The 5D frequency jumper will commence in the Autumn Equinox and we will completely merge with Earth’s 5D parallel body – new Earth in the Winter Solstice of 2016. We will separate from the third dimension and it will not seem as if reality is quite right. There will be a strange Feeling that we have moved some place and the world will seem brighter.

* There are Ascension portals between Earth and Parallel 5D Earth. Those living within the Inner Earth Cities of Light will be able to remove all of the radiation from the oceans once they are given the signal to move between domains after the portals are fully open by the end of 2016.

* By the end of 2016 new Earth will be fully established, and will take a few more years after that to rebuild many new Earth communities. A new social system will emerge and it will function on the universal Law of One. We will have universal rights and there will not be strict laws or regulations on living.

We are at a time of the most exciting experience you will ever have. For those of us who are ready, it will be more like a Huge Miracle appearing before us. It will be the most wonderful of all occasions. All will be redeemed and reformed in miraculous ways. It will be the most glorious, harmonious, divine flowing reality we could ever imagine.

In5D Addendum

Gregg Prescott, M.S.

Editor, In5D.com

Romeo lays it on the line in this post! While I’ve seen a lot of predictions come and go, it takes a lot of guts to make them.

As for myself, I’ve seen what will happen and it plays out in a different manner. Three large waves will come. The first two will converge and a final cleansing wave will follow afterwards. A massive wave of white light will encompass the planet and when this occurs, every 3rd dimensional worry or issue will be dissolved and the only feeling you’ll have is complete, unconditional love. I explain this in further detail in my article, “THREE Massive Tidal Waves Are Coming And It’s Not What You Think!”

I don’t have a date or timeline for these events but as many of us can attest, we have a feeling as though we are on the verge of something miraculous!

Let’s hope it’s sooner than later.

