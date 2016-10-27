The Pleiadian Video That Triggered My Kundalini Awakening

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Awakening Our Truth: This video forced me to question my beliefs at the deepest levels. It brought me to that pivotal point, after I let go and was shown the truth. Thank you Barbara Marciniak because of your video, I realized Who I truly am and discovered We are all One.

From Barabara Marciniak’s book Bringers of the Dawn:

Bringers of the Dawn: Teachings from the Pleiadians

By Barbara Marciniak

Compiled from more than four hundred hours of channeling by Barbara Marciniak, Bringers of the Dawn imparts to us the wisdom of the Pleiadians, a group of enlightened beings who have come to Earth to help us discover how to reach a new stage of evolution. Master storytellers and humorists, they advise us to become media free, to work in teams, and to eliminate the words “should” and “try” from our vocabularies. We learn how to go beyond fear, how the original human was a magnificent being with twelve strands of DNA and twelve chakra centers, and who our “gods” are. Startling, intense, intelligent, and controversial, these teachings offer essential reading for anyone questioning their existence on this planet and the direction of our collective conscious–and unconscious. By remembering that we are Family of Light, that we share an ancient ancestry with the universe around us, we become “bringers of the dawn,” consciously creating a new reality, a new Earth.

Via: WooWoo Media

