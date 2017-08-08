QHHT Session: Trump’s Role in The Ascension and the New Earth

By Marilyn

I was very much looking forward to this client’s session, she had made it quite clear that she does not like vague or cryptic answers, does not like to have to guess at the meaning. The reason she is asking the questions is because she REALLY wants answers and she is not willing to accept anything less.

This is a girl after my own heart! and yes the session did indeed bring forth much information and healing for this client. It also brought forth some interesting information about Trump and his part in the long awaited ascension.

I want to note that I’ve never read or heard anything about the ascension coming in 2001- have any of you reading this heard that?

As with all information of this nature it is important to understand that we are constantly changing our reality with the decisions we make. This ascension thing is a slippery fish, what was true yesterday may no longer be true now, in fact there are some who believe it has already happened.

The client’s answers will be in UPPERCASE, my questions are in upper and lower case.

The client’s Higher Self had already started the conversation rolling about the shift of the earth saying …

EVEN WE DON’T KNOW HOW THIS WILL END WITH THIS HUGE SHIFT IN THE PLANET’S CONSCIOUSNESS, WE DON’T EVEN KNOW BECAUSE THERE’S SO MANY POSSIBILITIES.

Ya, I’ve been told that before.

AND SHE’S, SHE’S IN IT UNTIL IT ENDS, HOWEVER THAT SHOULD HAPPEN.

OK, so there’s the idea that those of us who choose will just simply take the body with us into a different reality or dimension.

YA.

I guess that’s a possibility?

YES, THERE’S A POSSIBILITY THAT THE BODY COULD BE KILLED, (meaning the client’s body) BECAUSE OF THE SHIFT, THERE’S A POSSIBILITY…BUT THAT IS VERY UNLIKELY, SHE WILL SURVIVE THIS.

So, when is this shift…because she’s wondering why we didn’t have the ascension in 2001? (HC laughing because they know she wants real answers!) Cuz she thought….

THINGS HAD TO CHANGE, THE CLIMATE WASN’T RIGHT, THE……MORE AND MORE ADVANCED, ADVANCED ENTITIES HAVE MIGRATED IN NOW. THAT’S WHAT WE WERE WAITING FOR.

OK, so was it originally planned for 2001?

AT ONE POINT YES.

Ah, OK, so this is what she remembered.

YES.

So was she a little angry when it didn’t happen?

CONFUSED.

Confused, ya, and why hasn’t …if these more advanced entities have been coming in why hasn’t it happened already?

I’M NOT SURE…(now client says to me) I’M NOT GETTING ANYTHING.

Hmm, OK, Can these beings that I’m talking to, her guides (Higher Self) is there someone there who can answer that question…Why hasn’t it happened already? Please find someone who can answer the question.

NO, THERE’S NO ANSWER (CLIENT)

Because she really does want answers to her questions today.

TELL HER TO BE PATIENT. (Higher Self laughter)

Oh, she’s not going to like that…(HS laughter)

Pause…

WE WILL TELL HER. (Said as though they would tell her sometime, not today)

Can you tell her now, because you’ve brought her here for this session (client came from out of Province) specifically so she can receive healing and answers and she’s ready to know why this ascension has not been completed already…..and I think she’s ready to know. (long pause) is there something more that needs to be done? (longer pause) Has this ascension been put on hold?

YES.

Why did that happen?

WE’RE WAITING FOR A SHIFT IN THE HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS, IT’S… LOOKING HOPEFUL.

Can you talk about that shift, what does it look like?

RAISED AWARENESS, VIBRATING FASTER, THEY’RE ENERGY VIBRATES FASTER.

OK, well that’s what we’ve been doing for a long time constantly shifting higher and higher in frequency.

THERE IS A TIPPING POINT.

I’ve also heard about that for several years, how close are we to the tipping point?

(Long pause)

DURING, DURING TRUMP’S REIGN…..(Reign???)

During Trump’s reign it will happen?

UM, THAT’S WHEN IT’S PLANED FOR AT THIS POINT.

Ahum, well why during Trump’s reign in particular, is there a reason for that?

THE AWARENESS, THE AWARENESS, THE AWARENESS REALLY SHIFTS.

Because of him?

YES, PEOPLE ARE FED UP, PEOPLE REALLY WANT THIS CHANGE.

And is he….

HE’S A CATALYST.

A catalyst for the change?

YES.

So, what he’s doing, the decision’s he’s….

HE HASN’T MADE THE DECISION YET, THAT WILL BE CRUCIAL.

OK, so there’s still something coming up?

YES.

Is he aware that it’s……his decision?

NO,NO HE’S NOT AWARE.

A decision about what?

IT WILL HAVE TO DO WITH UM…NUCLEAR WAR. (said hesitantly)

OK, so a decision whether to enter into nuclear war or not.

YES.

And does it matter what decision he makes as to whether the shift happens?

YES, HE MUST, HE MUST SAY NO.

And what if he says yes, what will happen then?

THE EARTH WILL SPLIT ….INTO TWO ENTITIES, ONE THAT SHIFTS AND ONE THAT STAYS BEHIND.

OK, and if he says no what will happen?

THEN THE WHOLE EARTH SHIFTS AND IT DOESN’T SPLIT, THE WHOLE EARTH, THERE IS NOTHING LEFT, THERE IS NO SECOND EARTH LEFT BEHIND

So everyone ….and all the entities on the earth will shift whether they even know about the shift or are ready for it…

YES, AND THAT’S WHY, THAT’S WHY WE NEED ALL THESE HIGH ENERGY BEINGS AND ENTITIES HERE BECAUSE THEIR ENERGY HELPS THOSE THAT DON’T HAVE HIGH ENOUGH ENERGY.

…. to make the shift, now what if ….I guess if the earth does split, the higher energy beings… will they go with the new earth?

YES, AND THEN THE LOWER ENERGY BEINGS WILL STAY BEHIND WITH THE OTHER EARTH AND THERE WILL BE TWO EARTHS AND THE HIGHER EARTH WILL BE AWARE OF THE LOWER EARTH, BUT THE LOWER EARTH WILL NOT BE AWARE OF THE HIGHER EARTH.

OK, but if the entire earth shifts then what happens to the people who aren’t aware at all?

UM, SOME WILL DIE AND SOME WILL SHIFT TAKING THEIR BODIES WITH THEM IT ALL DEPENDS WHERE THEY ARE AT VIBRATIONALLY. AND IF THEY DIE THEY JUST GO BACK TO SOURCE.

OK, and what will the earth be like then with those who have made the shift with the physical bodies?

IT WILL BE BRIGHTER, MORE LIGHT, BRIGHTER, UM, GREED WILL BE GONE, THE LUST FOR MONEY AND GOLD WILL BE GONE, THE CRUELTY TO OTHERS WILL BE GONE, THE CRUELTY TO ANIMALS WILL BE GONE, THE CRUELTY TO THE EARTH WILL BE GONE. PEOPLE WILL LIVE MORALLY AND THEY WILL BE GOOD TO EACH OTHER AND THE ANIMALS AND THE EARTH, AND WE WOULD LIKE THE WHOLE EARTH TO ASCEND AND WE WOULD RATHER SEE THAT THAN TO SEE IT SPLIT.

Um, cuz I’ve often thought, when I heard about this splitting of the earth, I’ve often thought that it should be one and all, everybody goes.

YES, AND THAT IS PREFERED, AND THAT’S WHY SHE’S HERE.

To ensure that , that happens?

YES.

But it all depends on Trump’s decision?

YES, THAT’S WHAT WE’RE WAITING FOR.

And ah, it will be sometime within his…

HIS REIGN……(Reign??)

Is Trump placed here for that reason?

YES, HE’S…HE IS A PAWN IN A SENSE IN THAT HE IS BEING USED BUT NOT WITHOUT HIS CONSENT, WE ALWAYS, ENSURE WE HAVE PEOPLE’S CONSENT, THAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT, BUT HE IS SUSPICIOUS, BUT NOT FULLY ENLIGHTENED.

I was going to ask, is he a high vibrational being?

UM, HE IS, PEOPLE WOULD BE SURPRISED BUT HE IS.

OK, and he volunteered for this?

OH, VERY MUCH SO! HE UM, HE WAS ONE OF THE ONES EXCITED TO DO THIS.

So is he as high, and carries as much knowledge as Sally (not client’s real name)

HE’S VERY, VERY EXPERIENCED, HE HAS A VERY HIGH ENERGY LEVEL, HE VIBRATES VERY HIGH.

Cuz, many question the decisions he’s been making…

YES, THAT’S WHY HE IS PERFECT FOR THE JOB, HE IS NOT SUSPECTED.

So what difference does that make whether he’s suspected or not.

IT ALLOWS HIM TO DO WHAT HE NEEDS TO DO WITHOUT OTHER FORCES INFLUENCING HIM.

Can you explain that?

THERE ARE ENTITIES ON EARTH WHO HAVE THEIR OWN AGENDAS AND WANT TO INFLUENCE HIM TO FOLLOW THEIR AGENDAS AND IF TRUMP PLAYED HIS CARDS OPENLY HE WOULD HAVE A FAR MORE DIFFICULT TIME DOING WHAT IT IS HE CAME HERE TO DO BUT BY PLAYING HIS CARDS CLOSE TO HIS CHEST, BY THROWING PEOPLE OFF THE SCENT WITH HIS DECISIONS ALLOWS HIM MORE LATITUDE, MORE FREEDOM TO DO WHAT IT IS HE NEEDS TO DO.

OK, so it doesn’t just cause frustration and division in the country and the world?

IT’S ALL TEMPORARY, THERE’S A GREATER GOOD.

All right, well we’ve often suspected that, but then we also turn around and question some of the decisions that he’s making.

IT’S ALL TO THROW PEOPLE OFF HIS SCENT, IT’S A DISTRACTION.

Alright, so he’s quite a major player this time.

YES, VERY MUCH.

Alright, well that kind of explains why ascension isn’t done already in a round about way, is there anything you would like to add to that for Sally’s understanding?

BE PATIENT, IT WILL HAPPEN, IT WILL HAPPEN BUT WE WANT THE ENTIRE EARTH TO GO WE DO NOT WANT TWO EARTHS SPLIT.

Later during the after session talk the client said the HS was very careful and deliberate in choosing the word “reign”. I questioned it myself, but got caught up in other questions and didn’t remember to ask about that word…. : (

She also said the entire time she was talking about this she was hearing the number…85 spoken repeatedly. She didn’t say anything about this during the session, I wish she had. We tried to figure out what it could mean…85 months wouldn’t be during Trump’s reign unless he was re-elected for a second term. 85 days would put it in late October this year, 2017.

I’m hoping to hear back if she receives more clarity on this and I will keep you posted!

About Marilyn

My interest in QHHT began when reading Dolores Cannon’s fascinating books…

Dolores spoke to me through those pages, and she was speaking my language. When the opportunity came for me to sit in Dolores’ Level One class in 2009, Dolores’ words ignited my passion to help others heal through this process.

After studying with Dolores Cannon in February 2009, I furthered my study with Dolores taking Level Two in 2010 and in 2013 I completed the requirements for Level Three through an extensive examination and approval process to attain and maintain Level Three practitioner standing. This designation means that I conduct my QHHT sessions in it’s purest form just as Dolores did herself.

In addition to facilitating QHHT sessions, I also have the pleasure of assisting Julia Cannon as she teaches classes. I also serve as on of three moderators for the Official QHHT Practitioner Forum.

My healing journey began over 20 years ago when I studied Herbal Medicine making. This naturally lead me to discover the powerful healing energies of our plant family with Flower Essence making and testing. At the same time I also became aware of my own innate ability to channel energy to help myself and others through Reiki studies, incorporating my knowledge of crystals and stones into my energy work I also taught many of my Reiki students to use crystals and stones in their own practices. It gives me great pleasure to now recommend some of my practicing and teaching Reiki students to those seeking Reiki energy healing or the teachings.

I live and facilitate QHHT sessions in Maple Ridge, near Vancouver, BC, Canada.

This article (Trump’s Role in The Ascension) was originally published on Body Soul Apothecary and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.





Related: