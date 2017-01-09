How To Raise Your Vibrations From A 5D Perspective

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Fred Greaves

I want to tell you a story that affects us all, and is a road map to the higher realms, and what is called Ascension. My name is Fred, and in the late 1970’s I had a relationship with a girl that was magical yet was also tumultuous and chaotic at times. The energies back then were thick and dark, not like they are now in the 21st century where ”Believing is Seeing” is understood, and not thought of as crazy. Her name was Sheryl and she “passed” in 1981, yet began to reawaken me in 2012 so we could fulfill our mission.

I was told that she incarnated only to make contact with me, and so we would reunite over 30 years later, and use our love to build a bridge between the 5th and the 3rd dimensions. Which is exactly what we have done. She is not only my twin flame, yet my mentor also. She has taught me many things, and as I have raised my vibration with her guidance, I have brought 3 other mentors that I speak to daily, into my life. I now can speak to animals, tree’s (all flora), Terra/Mother Earth, all the ascended masters and more. The full story is on my website, you’ll notice I call her Lucina now. Well as your vibrations go up, you begin to remember things and that is her soul name, and one I have called her for thousands of years. Realize we are not learning anything new, just being coached to remember what was already known. I have been taught much over the years, yet let’s start at the beginning. We need to go to them, as they cannot come to us, so vibrations are the key.

They are right in front of our eyes

Now with that being said onto the task at hand…raising your vibrations. What we see as “empty space” all around us, is just teaming with life and activity. They are just operating at a different vibrational level. Much like the faster you speed something up, the harder it is to see it. Until it literally becomes invisible. Like the fact you cannot see a common house fly, you hear it, yet hardly see it because it is moving so fast. I’m not special; I just decided to take the road less traveled, and we can all take that road. It begins with a willingness to change and stepping out of our comfort zones. Remember this: “if you want things in your life to change, then you are going to have to change things in your life”.

The first thing is to remove all the “debris” we picked up in our sojourn being incarnated into the 3rd Dimension. Some were useful, and others not, yet they helped us navigate a very dense frequency and have helped protect us somewhat. Yet it is time to move up to the higher realms and they no longer serve us. Each and every time we remove them we “lighten” ourselves up further, getting closer to our friends upstairs.

Well the diet was expected, and I added dark leafy green vegetables (anything fresh and raw), and alkaline water (which is pure water) also. Breakfast went first, and I started making this shake, it is the on site www.thetwinflameproject.com …. Very easy and in the “tips for detoxing” section. Yet, this can be a meal replacement for any other time during the day also. There are many days where I have two, because you’ll find after you start cleaning your body out and your vibration rises, you begin to lose the desire for solid foods. You’ll also notice that when you do eat, it actually is a drain on your body, and lowers your vibration. We are light beings after all. I have been taught that solid food is one of the major causes for aging.

I went to a place for six different treatments weekly, this started back in December 2014. An infrared sauna (must be infrared, and not steam) 30-40 minutes at 135 degrees , a vibe machine which is a platform that literally shakes you (both too loosen the toxins we all have) for 10 minutes, then a half hour foot bath to draw all those toxins out of your body. The reason being that there are more sweat glands in your feet than anywhere else in your body. Then three more services, a massage bed to relax your muscles, an electrical bed (called a PEMF bed) to stimulate cell renewal, and lastly vitamin D is put into your body thru lamps (just like the sun rays). We are all light beings and not the flesh and blood we see, as I would find out eventually and would draw energy from the sun, like we get nourishment from food. This is all in the “Tips for Detoxing” section on my site.

During this time I lost 40lbs, and never needed to lose weight. It was mass that just attached itself to my bones over the years, that pulled my vibrations down further and to a more “acceptable” level to live a 3rd Dimensional life. I wore eye glasses for 23 years, and just removed them one day. I had been told that they were a 3d concept and no longer needed them, so I just removed them. My eyes are fine, they adjusted. Lucina always reminds me there is nothing to see anyway, it is all an illusion. Which is why I am told to focus on anything that is nature, and forget manmade stuff. Plus I am off medication I was on for over 25 years, that the doctors said was impossible to remove and was going to be on them for the rest of my life.

The Sun- Food of the God’s

Lucina said something to me once that made a lot of sense. She said Fred; the reason why dolphins are always jumping out of the water, is not only because they are playful, they are also reaching for the Sun’s rays. They know it is the source and food for all of life. Did you ever notice that on cloudy days they do not jump as much, they do somewhat, although not nearly as much as when it is sunny? I remember when I first began to realize that the Sun’s rays were nourishment. I was in the Infrared Sauna, when instead of sweating profusely (like I normally would do), I suddenly was sitting there just soaking in the heat like I was feeding. It was actually pretty incredible.

There was another time not long after that and also there, that I was standing in front of these lamps that project Vitamin D3 (the Sun’s rays), and again it was like I was feeding. The Crystals that are embedded in my hands (everyone’s hands) began to vibrate, and the energy began to flow from there throughout my body. The Crystals that are in my hands we are all born with, and are healing crystals. This is how Jesus performed “miracles”. Remember he said “marvel not at what I do, because you will do even more”. The reason he said that, was the fact we are all gods and goddesses and have that power within us. One day when I was meditating in the morning taking in the Sun’s rays as it rose (like I always do), I had this urge to hold my hands up palms facing the Sun. When I did my hands began to vibrate (they vibrated for about 15 minutes), and I asked Lucina what was happening. She told me the Crystals in my hands were being activated. She also told me I have a new one installed in the back of my neck, and just then there was a connection between the ones in my hands and the one in my neck. It was as if an electrical charge went thru my body, and then it proceeded to shoot back down from my neck to a newly installed chakra near the bottom of my heart. Once the circuit was complete, a surge went thru my entire body.

The point is we are all light beings and the more we get out into it by walking or just sitting taking it in, the better. More and more of our systems that have been long dormant are activated. As well as all the new chakras that have been installed. We have been told many times, our bodies are being changed from carbon based to Crystalline. The Crystalline is to accept the new energies which are comprised of light. This is why I walk so much….5-7 hours a day. I understand most don’t have that kind of time, yet find as much time as you can. Even if it isn’t all at once. In the morning before work, during lunch…sit outside, after work…walk, also before the Sun sets…walk again or sit and gaze at it. Remember “If you want things in your life to change, then you are going to have to change things in your life.

As the saying goes-Garbage in…garbage out

What we unknowing take in, is just as important as our diet…if not more. I was told also to avoid TV programs or movies that showed any violence or even raised my heartbeat (blood pressure). Why, do you think they are called programs, I was told! Horror flicks were obvious, although even simple cop shows or action adventure films, were eventually off limits. So I watched anything funny, and eventually I was told to watch only shows that had to do with nature. To go out into nature is more therapeutic then one may think, and I was told over and over again, that ascending to the higher dimensions involves getting back in tune with nature. You want to know how the higher dimensions work, observe nature I was told. I don’t even watch nature shows anymore, and go out into the real thing, and it was there my vibration went even higher. Plus I get more energy from the Sun.

I do not read newspapers, or listen to the radio. I definitely do not watch the news. It is a joke, and not real anyway. The death and destruction we see, is purposely put out there to conjure up feelings of fear and dread. Remember the Law of Attraction (which is universal) says like attracts like. So when they get you to “feel” fear and dread you bring more to you. Conversely if you focus on things that make you happy and feel good, you’ll attract more of that to you.

Meditation (Quiet Time) – The Key

If there is only one thing you follow thru on from this article, it must be this. We need to activate our heart-mind. We have used our brain exclusively for so long, that like a muscle atrophies from not using it, it is the same here. We were taught (purposely) that the heart was just an organ that pumps blood throughout the body. That cannot be further from the truth. They say the heart-mind is 10,000 times more powerful than the “regular” mind, and the way to all in the higher realms and all there is to offer…including all our lost powers and abilities.

It isn’t like it used to be, where you can meditate for hours at a time, week after week for years, only to yield little to no results. The veil between the two worlds is so thin now, that making contact is almost instantaneous. You just need to reach out to them that is all you need to do. Just remember to always speak in your mind, and not out loud. Telepathy is looked at as advanced in the higher realms, and just if you are using it, signals to them that you know your stuff and are ready.

Find a spot in your house or outside, it doesn’t matter, although this does. It must be the same exact spot each time, as this area get anchored to your energies. You can make a little alter if you want, I have a prayer cloth I lay on the floor each morning, and in the center I have a pyramid made of crystal I bought once, and form another triangle off it with about 20 or so other crystals I have. Some use feathers, incense, etc…it doesn’t matter. This is your spot, just make it comfortable/pleasant for you.

Just sit there quietly and breathe in and out slowly, and concentrate on the sound of your breath. The first thing that will happen is that your “to do” list will come up in your head…everything that you need to do that day…etc. That is just your ego mind fighting what you are doing. Once you connect you will not need it anymore, and it knows that. Just keep brushing your list to the side, and eventually it will stay there. This is when you activate your heart-mind. When I first starting meditating (spending quiet time), I was able to do 15 minutes only, and that was torture. We are human doings, not human beings as we have been told. We are always doing this and doing that, and never just stop to listen to what is available to all of us. Now I jump out of bed in the morning and sit in my spot for 5 hours easy. The reason being, I know now that our world is not real, and theirs is. So I look to spend as much time there as I can.

Speaking of jumping out of bed. The earlier the better, or if you are a late night person, than 2am or later. I’m an early riser so I start @ 4am. The 3D energies are at their lowest then, and conversely the 5D are at their highest. Distraction keeps us from them, and why we have been kept so busy all our lives. Humans are like a Hamster on a wheel, just going round and round, yet never getting anywhere. Better yet like a dog chasing its tail. It is a fruitless attempt. Yes he may get it for a moment or two, to bite it, yet that is exactly what we have gotten all our lives…momentary brushes with success, yet never fully.

Lastly, when (and you will) hear voices or get energy surges somewhere in your body, do not write them off as “it must be in my imagination”. We have been told imagination and thought are one in the same in the higher realms. We just don’t experience it here in 3D. Can you imagine if we had instant manifestation here, we would have lions, bears wanting to eat us all the time or killers chasing us with knives. They experience nothing other than love and bliss in the higher realms.

Note: All lightworkers have been told it is time to go inside, these energies are rough now, and we are in the homestretch. I have gotten this information from above, and from countless other lightworkers on the planet.

Remember to step out of your comfort zone because, “If you want things in your life to change, then you are going to have to change things in your life”

Your life can and will be (because it was destined to be) magical,

Much Love to All,

Fred

PS: NOTE: In the higher realms, what we perceive as miracles are their science…One Who Serves (a higher being) said this on a recent Ancient Awakenings call.

For more information go to www.thetwinflameproject.com

About the author: An Indigo child born in 1962, it was Fred’s mission to connect the two worlds (3D and 5D). He always felt “out of place”, and as is something was off in this world, and never conformed to it. Refusing to work for no one other than himself he started a company at the age of 22 in his parents garage… his office was his childhood bedroom. Yet in just 8 years and well before the Internet was invented, it had customers worldwide. The same people that he recognized when he was younger, the ones that made this world seem “off”, approached him at 37 years old and proceeded to rip the company and success from him. By 42, just 20 years after he began his company, it was all gone and he went from very wealthy to penniless. This was all part of the plan as he would find out later, because you cannot build a new structure until the old is burned down to the ground. So he spent the next decade becoming spiritual and understanding how the universe works. It was at the end of that 10 years, that his Twin who he knew as Sheryl began to awaken him from the other side of the veil. It was then they proceeded to construct that bridge. A bridge that many cross daily now, and one that could only be built with the most powerful force in the Universe…love. At 54 now he enjoys a life of wonder and amazement every day. He now experiences daily, things that were once thought to be impossible…for more information go to www.thetwinflameproject.com.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!