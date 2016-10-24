Rapid Energy Shifting Through Recent Portal Openings

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Katie IndiCrow

Some have noticed that I’ve been unusually quiet this week. It may seem strange because SO MUCH is going on, and so many people are facing the darkness of both themselves and their societies. Storms are happening. Lies are being exposed. Things have been incredibly brittle and yet I have had nothing to say. The reason for that, dear friends, is I’ve been working to support energy shifting through transmutation. This isn’t something I normally share with others, but the energies have been so incredibly powerful that I feel it important to table. For me, transmutation often means physically and emotionally holding the energies that I am shifting inside of my being, whatever that may be. The last week, dear friends, I have been feeling an incredible amount of sadness and pain with you. I want to acknowledge that and remind you just how important what you are going through is.

We are in rapidly shifting times, dear ones, and the ‘shake up’ of the foundations of the fear based controllers are now well underway. Some people are feeling incredibly confused, for in their hearts they feel that we should be moving forward (or ascending) whereas they see destruction, chaos, and death. Change is not always easy, dear ones, and I remind you about how you have felt (or are feeling) as you travel through the dark night of the soul in order to reach the light. I remind you that facing this darkness is an incredibly important part of healing ourselves, our societies, and Mother Earth. Feel it, face it, and then let it go. For at the same time, beautiful friends, much is being created – I will return to that in a moment.

Recent portal openings have created space for rapid energy shifting, within and without, once again. Our upcoming moon, Hurricane Matthew, and events like the US election and Dakota Pipeline have drawn out deep seeded, long buried pain in many of us. It is with this pain that I have been sitting for the last week, and it is to those of you who are feeling it that I speak directly now. As I’ve gone into the pain space with my soul these past days, I have felt the betrayals and disappointments that so many of you are experiencing to my very core. You are seeing the extreme fragility of the political and economic systems, the bold faced lies and manipulation that have been running many of your societies for so long. You’re asking yourselves how you could have been so duped and you are going through an incredible range of emotions like shock, rage, and embarrassment. I have felt you feel helpless, hopeless, and like you’ve had enough. I have felt your shame, self hatred, and your struggle with drugs and alcohol. I want you to know that all of this self-realness is not for nothing. Rather, what you are moving through right now is incredibly important in the process we refer to as ascension.

So what are you doing when you are allowing yourselves to feel all this, dear friends? You are allowing yourself to begin to heal the things that have been holding you – and us – back. As shamanic principles show, in facing our darkness we bring it to light. In admitting we were wrong or we were duped, or that this system is broken and we need a new one you are getting to the truth. Your truth. OUR truth. I also want to remind you that there are others like me who do transmutation this way – many. Although you may not know us and we may not know you, we feel you, we Love you and we are HERE WITH YOU. So are your guides, ancestors, spirit animals, angels, ets and the list goes on. The notion of aloneness is an illusion, one that we will all see through more powerfully soon.

It is easy to fall into the false truth that we are entering into the dark ages of humanity. I ask you dear friends, to touch into that hope space in your heart that knows that we CAN do better than this and allow it to guide you. We are certainly in the thick of things. Don’t give up now.

Love always,

Katie IndiCrow

Katie IndiCrow is a teacher, gridworker, energy aligner, and writer. See her page, IndiCrow Energetics for a list of current offerings and more of her work: https://www.facebook.com/lightemissary1111

Source: In5D

