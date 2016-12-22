Recent Waves of Energy Reported by Dutchsinse May Prove to be Tied to the Maharishi Effect

103 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Michelle Walling, CHLC

There is a striking correlation between the Dutchsinse energy wave video that has been sweeping the internet and group meditations that occurred on the same day. If this energy wave proves to be evidence of the power of group meditation as has been described in the Maharishi Effect, then we now know that we have a powerful tool that can change the world in 2017.

The following is an excerpt from an article on In5d called Proof That Group Meditation Can Change The World:

Meditation has the potential to literally transform the world. In 1978, what is known as the “Maharishi Effect” took place when a group of 7000 individuals over the course of 3 weeks were meditating in hopes of positively effecting the surrounding city. They were able to literally transform the collective energy of the city which reduced global crime rates, violence, and casualties during the times of their meditation by an average of 16%. Suicide rates and automobile accidents also were reduced with all variables accounted for. In fact, there was a 72% reduction in terrorist activity during the times at which this group was meditation.

I have been extremely motivated by my higher self to create a monthly In5d group meditation in 2017. The focus of the meditation is to assist people in connecting with their higher self, grounding the powerful waves of energy into the planet, bringing about “the event”, and focusing on peace and positive change for a New Earth.

Before I could organize an In5d event, had an urgent feeling to go ahead and join a friend of mine, David Manning, in his conference call on December 18, 2016. The call was promoted as a healing and clearing on the throat and heart area as well as connecting with the Solstice energies. I knew I had to be on this call, and I asked many people on my Facebook page to join me. Here is the link to his description of the Solstice energies.

After talking with David about the correlation that I am about to share with you, he decided that it would be wonderful to share the link to the meditation at no charge. You can still use the Solstice energy alignment to clear yourself and add to the intentions that we had on the call to send out energies from our hearts to the planet. You can find that link later in this article with some suggestions for preparing for the meditation.

Many people have seen the Dutchsinse microwave detection video showing what seems to be a large wave of an unknown source that hit the Earth beginning around 15:00 UTC. This energy wave persisted for several hours, and Dutchsinse seems to think it was an electrical interaction between the sun and the Earth. David’s conference call began at 11:30 Eastern time, which was 14:30 UTC. When I confirmed this timeframe, I began to get really excited about this correlation!

Here is the video from Dutchsinse where he shows the energetic anomaly that the satellites picked up:

David spends a lot of time preparing for his guided meditations and conference calls. He connects to the energies beforehand so that he serves as a connector for all of the people on the call. When speaking with David about the correlation of the Dutchsinse video and his meditation, he confirmed that he was strongly guided to connect with the sun and spent some beautiful and powerful time in the sun’s field before the call. In the call, we all connected with the sun while being firmly grounded to the planet. We then sent waves of energy from our heart, surrounding the planet.

I have to say that when I finally correlated the day and time with David’s call a few days later, the coincidence was striking for me. While there is no absolute proof that the 160 people that signed up for the call were a part of the energy wave as shown in Dutchsinse’s video, I received another confirmation that showed me that indeed it may have been more likely than not that there is a connection here proving the Maharishi Effect.

That confirmation came in a brief mention on the One People’s Roundtable video that is cued up here at 18:18 where Lisa Harrison was told by a friend of hers that “There was a group of about 200 people that were gathering and we were all sending energy waves. There will be 11 in total and they amp up as we go. We only got through the third one.” Lisa showed the Dutchsinse video and also questioned whether the two were connected.

I have reason to believe personally that because of the Solstice alignment and connection with the Earth and the Sun, MANY people were meditating and creating focused intention on using this gateway for the highest and best possible intentions for the planet and humanity on December 18th. This day was in the connection with the Solstice alignment as there is a two week window of being in the alignment energies, but the actual Solstice was December 21. Why would at least two groups plan their group meditations on the same day but not the actual Solstice day? This was a question that I could not answer. Could it be that those who had this focus were being guided by their higher selves to be the anchor for these energies that the sun began to emit on the 18th? As nothing seemed to be “planned” but just naturally unfolded, it seem that the higher selves were indeed running the show.

As mentioned, David has gifted the link to the conference call so that you can still join in on connecting with the higher energies while we are still in the window of the Solstice. I would allow at least and hour and a half of uninterrupted meditation time for this recording of the call. You will hear David use his multidimensional shamanic voice to make tones and sounds that guide energies. It is suggested that you drink plenty of pure water before and after. If you think you also may need some heart space clearing and balance, then this meditation could be really beneficial. Here is the link to the meditation recording that David has now made free to the world.

Another great example of the Maharishi Effect having an impact on the planet is the victory at Standing Rock. A large portion of the world was placing their intention to join those on the front lines to protect their water source, which they view as life. It also was geared towards standing up against the tyranny of the big oil and gas companies that think they can do anything to anyone without consequences because they hold the false power of financial power.

David was guided as strongly as I am to practice the Maharishi Effect by gathering groups for meditations in 2017. You can sign up to his newsletter on his website to be notified of the next conference call and focus. I suggested that we combine our efforts because of his stellar ability to use his voice in these guided meditations. David and I made plans to hold a bi-monthly free meditation together sponsored by Gregg Prescott and In5d.com in 2017. We hope to bring as many people together as possible to integrate their higher selves and to manifest the world we want. There will be more information coming as we get things rolling. David also has a YouTube channel where he shares even more information to help people clear, heal, and integrate.

Whether you join David and the In5d family or whether you start your own meditation group, I think that 2017 will be the year that we begin to guide the collective consciousness of the planet towards the highest best possible outcome. We will truly begin to see the evidence of our work as the control matrix shatters. Don’t forget to not only connect your group but to simply make the verbal intention to connect with all other groups in “no time” that have the same intentions as your group does. This is a “key” that I was shown that we are missing when having these group meditations separately, as it seems like a daunting task to bring all of the people together (thousands) all on he same call. It is kinda like a cheat code in the game.

Clearing and balancing your energies to make room for your higher self/sun/multidimensional energy and standing in the power of who you are as a co-creator of our reality will be the best focus for 2017. We can heal the waters and our soil, tame the world governments, stop all war, change our education system, stop malevolent frequencies, put and end to chemtrailing, and accomplish many other transformational things in a very short time with the exponential power of numbers. I hope that you will focus on this task in the near future and I thank you in advance for your work.

As Magenta Pixie states in this video, the rehearsals are over and now you take center stage:

Michelle Walling, CHLC is a Holistic Life Coach, international public speaker, writer, webmaster, and radio show host. In 2013, Michelle started her public career as a spiritual, metaphysical, and esoteric contributing writer for In5d.com and bodymindsoulspirit.com. Michelle is the webmaster for MichelleWalling.com, cosmicstarseeds.com, thestarchildren.net, and howtoexitthematrix.com, and is the co-creator of WooWooMedia.com. Michelle is the host of In5d’s Cosmic Awakening Show and In5d Network. Her personal Facebook page can be found here.

Source: In5D

