The Resurgence of 11:11 — Are You Seeing It, Again?

For many, the 11:11 phenomenon has waxed and waned. Has it cropped up for you again?

By Alexis Brooks

Heady stuff!” This is how Rob and Trish MacGregor, co-authors of the book The 7 Secrets of Synchronicitydescribe the phenomenon simply known as 11:11.

Within consciousness circles, there certainly has been no shortage of opinions on just what significance this double pair of numbers connotes. From wish making to wake up calls – spiritual enlightenment to apocalyptic certainty, the 11:11 anomaly has been sliced and diced and decoded every way imaginable.

Regardless of its significance, one thing is certain, it somehow has a way of showing up in our lives at junctures that are critical to us both individually and collectively.

Recently, I headed over to Trish and Rob’s popular blog SynchroSecrets. After trading a few emails with Trish about my latest brush with synchronicity which could only be described as a deluge of 11:11 – six days in a row to be exact – without hesitation she pointed out a number of curious anomalies she’d recently been collecting from her readers, many of whom count themselves as “Planetary Empaths” or “PE.”

“…my sense is that whatever [the planetary empaths]are feeling now may be related to something other than hurricanes. I do feel that 11:11 is related to planetary empaths, but also to other things. It can be personal but also collective,” Trish told me in our email exchange.

And just what are they (and possibly you) feeling right now? Some of the symptoms include high anxiety levels out of nowhere, instances of vertigo, clicking or chirping in the ear, and just a general sense of imminence. One PE said, “I’ve been feeling for months that ‘something big’ was coming and was surprised but yet not surprised that this feeling did NOT go away after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. I’ve continued to have the clicking noises but along with it a roaring sound and at other times a muffling of sound. It’s very annoying and I don’t usually get these all at the same time.”

Interestingly, though it is considered Hurricane Season in parts of the U.S. and the Caribbean, it is still rare that so many are happening all at the same time.

But what about those darned 11’s? Have you been seeing them more lately? Have they just started for you or have they played a role in your life, dropped out for a while, then suddenly re-emerged? And if so, could this be connected to the heightened state of recent planetary activity?

On the website foreverconscious.com they chronicled a slew of recent planetary events that could be indicative of this more recent uptick of 11:11.

“August is a busy month with two eclipses, Lionsgate and a total of 5 planets in retrograde from the 12th to the 25th….Saturn has also been dancing over the Galactic Center, delivering all sorts of messages, lessons and opportunities.”

Though we’re now looking at August in the rearview mirror, consider the significance of what has been called “The Great American Solar Eclipse,” occurring on August 21st. Many have surmised that there would be roughly a 40 day period in which an onslaught of notable planetary activity would commence in the days and weeks (possibly months) following the eclipse.

Needless to say, this has been the case with hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and now Maria barreling down on the Caribbean as a Category 5 event as we speak. To add insult to injury, just as this post is being penned, a breaking news headline reads: “A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck central Mexico, damaging buildings and causing panic.” This only days after an even stronger quake rocked Mexico registering at an 8.1 magnitude and reportedly killing at least 61 people.

Cluster all of these catastrophic events together, coupled with a possible uptick of 11:11 and one could reason that the apocalypse is inevitable and just around the bend.

Could be.

But moreover, in understanding the true definition of “apocalypse,” one can distill that these times though tumultuous, are really about a revealing; an uncovering and an evolution of truth. Whether planetary empath or not, the truth – the revealing appears to be barreling toward us all, ready or not. The increased presence of 11:11 may simply be one indication.

Either way, it’s time to pay attention, embrace each other and the urgency of now!

Let’s muse about this a bit more in this week’s episode of Conscious Commentary…

Alexis Brooks is the founder and editor of HigherJourneys.com, #1 best-selling author of Conscious Musings – Contemplations to Transform Life and Realize Potential and is the host of the popular Higher Journeys Radio program, presented in association with Conscious Life News. Visit Alexis on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube!

This article (The Resurgence of 11:11 – Are You Seeing It, Again?) was originally published on Higher Jouneys and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.