Ron Head: Another Look at Oneness

The Council

Once again we return to one of our favorite topics. And once again it is because when we do this you are able to see it with new eyes. Your understanding is growing day by day.

First let us take a little journey outward. Let us see the Oneness as what we call The All That Is. As we look outward, we imagine that we can see in all directions as far as the most powerful telescopes that you have invented can see. Still. We know, do we not, that even this vastness is only a very limited extent of what truly is? And yet, even this not only boggles your minds, but boggles your computers.

Now we will imagine that we pick, at random, a small area of this vastness in order to study its make-up. Look around and pick such an area. Is it part of your chair? Part of the floor? The wall? Your hand? The moon? Let’s zoom in on the area. If what you are looking at is organic, you will begin to see cells first. At a greater magnification, you will see molecules, then atoms, then particles, then energy. This is what your scientists have discovered. And over the last hundred years or so, it has filtered down into what you call common knowledge.

Here we are, sitting in this perspective of seeing this little area we picked as a vast sea, or field, of energy. We can no more see the extent of it than we could see the extent of the universe before. But we can understand a few things about it. We can understand that if we could reach the boundary of the area we picked out and immersed ourselves in, we could not distinguish it from what was beyond that boundary. You cannot tell, from here, what is you and what is chair. We can also say that it matters not what tiny area of the vast universe we had picked, it would appear no different. Chair, hand, tree, moon, star, ‘emptiness’, all would appear the same at this perspective. It is a field of energy and potentials. Do you see?

We just ask that you ponder this for a moment. It means that no one thing is any different from any other thing, except that it will have had differing experiences. The field itself is permanence, it is True. And we will tell that is experiences itself. Everything within it is a condition of it and will change.

Look outward and pick out something to observe. Can you see that from the viewpoint of what we just ‘saw’, you are truly no different from what you are seeing? Extending that, can you be any different from the field itself? As we have observed before, you are part of it, it is the entirety of you.

May we point out that we have just identified you as All That Is? Your learned conditioning wants to say, “Oh, no! That can’t be.” And our response is that it cannot not be.

The limits that you live within are limits you have learned and accepted. They are beliefs that you hold. Your journey is one of learning this and discovering the truth – or not. The great gift you have been given is that the choice is yours. You can climb straight up the mountain, or you can explore all the detours. You can sit. There is no hurry. Because there is no time.

We hope this was fun. If it was not, perhaps go through it again later with the intent to have fun with it. But mostly, feel the vastness of it and realize that it is you.

In unconditional love and joy, we see you as you truly are. Good day.

There are two published books available on Amazon that contain the collected messages received by Ron Head (that's me). The first is The Wisdom of Michael, available HERE, and the second is It Rings True, Available HERE.

Copyright © Ronald Head. All Rights Reserved. You may copy and redistribute this material so long as you do not alter it in any way, the content remains complete, and you include this copyright notice link: http://ronahead.com/

Source: Ron Head — Oracles and Healers

